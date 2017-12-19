Digital Asset Management 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.7% and Forecast to 2021
About Digital Asset Management
Digital asset management is a business process that organizes, stores, and retrieves rich media content, apart from managing digital rights and permissions. Rich media assets include music, videos, photos, animations, podcasts, and other multimedia content. It consists of management tasks and decisions surrounding the ingestion, cataloging, storage, retrieval, and distribution of digital assets.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global digital asset management market to grow at a CAGR of 21.7 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The global digital asset management market can be categorized into two: Web content integration market and digital content management market. This report covers information about the market share of the global digital asset management market by geography based on the three key regions of the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
Technavio's report, Global Digital Asset Management Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes profile of key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Cognizant
• EMC
• HP
• IBM
• Oracle
Market Driver
• Increased adoption of DAM across several industry verticals
Market Challenge
• Hesitation in adapting new technologies
Market Trend
• Shift toward SaaS
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
