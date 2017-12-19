Digital Asset Management 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.7% and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About Digital Asset Management

Digital asset management is a business process that organizes, stores, and retrieves rich media content, apart from managing digital rights and permissions. Rich media assets include music, videos, photos, animations, podcasts, and other multimedia content. It consists of management tasks and decisions surrounding the ingestion, cataloging, storage, retrieval, and distribution of digital assets.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global digital asset management market to grow at a CAGR of 21.7 percent over the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this Report

The global digital asset management market can be categorized into two: Web content integration market and digital content management market. This report covers information about the market share of the global digital asset management market by geography based on the three key regions of the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Technavio's report, Global Digital Asset Management Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes profile of key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Cognizant

• EMC

• HP

• IBM

• Oracle

Other Prominent Vendors

• ADAM Software

• Adgistics

• Adnovate

• Adobe

• Aetopia

• Asset Bank

• Brand Wizard

• Brandworkz

• Bynder

• Canto

• Celum

• ConceptShare

• DMX

• Duraspace

• EMC

• Entermedia

• Extensis

• Filecamp

• Fotoware

• Genus

• Global edit

• GRR System

• House & Co.

• HP Autonomy

• Hyland

• MediaBeacon

• MediaSilo

• Mediavalet

• MerlinOne

• Microsoft

• Northplains

• Nuxeo

• OpenText

• PicturePark

• Pixfolia

• ResourceSpace

• Saepio

• SDL

• Third Light

• WebDAM

• Widen

Market Driver

• Increased adoption of DAM across several industry verticals

Market Challenge

Market Challenge

• Hesitation in adapting new technologies

Market Trend

Market Trend

• Shift toward SaaS

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Service

07.1 Global DAM Market Segmentation by Service

07.2 Global Web Content Management Integration Market

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Global Digital Content Management Market

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Market Segmentation by Geography

08.1 Global DAM Market by Geography

08.2 DAM Market in Americas

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 DAM Market in EMEA

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 DAM Market in APAC

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 Cognizant

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.1.6 Business Strategy

17.1.7 Key Information

17.1.8 SWOT Analysis

17.2 EMC²

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.2.6 Business Strategy

17.2.7 Recent Developments

17.2.8 SWOT Analysis

17.3 HP

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Overview

17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.3.6 Business Strategy

17.3.7 Recent Developments

17.3.8 SWOT Analysis

17.4 IBM

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Business Description

17.4.3 Business Segmentation

17.4.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business Segment

17.4.5 Revenue Segmentation by Business Operation

17.4.6 Revenue Comparison of Business Segments 2012 and 2013

17.4.7 Revenue Segmentation by Geography

17.4.8 Business Strategy

17.4.9 Key Developments

17.4.10 SWOT Analysis

17.5 Oracle

Continued…….

