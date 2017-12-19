Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Asset Management 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 21.7% and Forecast to 2021

Global Digital Asset Management 2015-2019

About Digital Asset Management 
Digital asset management is a business process that organizes, stores, and retrieves rich media content, apart from managing digital rights and permissions. Rich media assets include music, videos, photos, animations, podcasts, and other multimedia content. It consists of management tasks and decisions surrounding the ingestion, cataloging, storage, retrieval, and distribution of digital assets. 


Technavio's analysts forecast the global digital asset management market to grow at a CAGR of 21.7 percent over the period 2014-2019. 


Covered in this Report 
The global digital asset management market can be categorized into two: Web content integration market and digital content management market. This report covers information about the market share of the global digital asset management market by geography based on the three key regions of the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. 
Technavio's report, Global Digital Asset Management Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes profile of key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA 
Key Vendors 
• Cognizant 
• EMC 
• HP 
• IBM 
• Oracle 
Other Prominent Vendors 

• ADAM Software 
• Adgistics 
• Adnovate 
• Adobe 
• Aetopia 
• Asset Bank 
• Brand Wizard 
• Brandworkz 
• Bynder 
• Canto 
• Celum 
• ConceptShare 
• DMX 
• Duraspace 
• Entermedia 
• Extensis 
• Filecamp 
• Fotoware 
• Genus 
• Global edit 
• GRR System 
• House & Co. 
• HP Autonomy 
• Hyland 
• MediaBeacon 
• MediaSilo 
• Mediavalet 
• MerlinOne 
• Microsoft 
• Northplains 
• Nuxeo 
• OpenText 
• PicturePark 
• Pixfolia 
• ResourceSpace 
• Saepio 
• SDL 
• Third Light 
• WebDAM 
• Widen 

 

Market Driver 
• Increased adoption of DAM across several industry verticals 
Market Challenge 
• Hesitation in adapting new technologies 
Market Trend 
• Shift toward SaaS 
Key Questions Answered in this Report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary 
02. List of Abbreviations 
03. Scope of the Report 
03.1 Market Overview 
    03.2 Product Offerings 
04. Market Research Methodology 
04.1 Market Research Process 
    04.2 Research Methodology 
05. Introduction 
06. Market Landscape 
    06.1 Market Overview 
    06.2 Market Size and Forecast 
    06.3 Five Forces Analysis 
07. Market Segmentation by Service 
    07.1 Global DAM Market Segmentation by Service 
    07.2 Global Web Content Management Integration Market 
      07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    07.3 Global Digital Content Management Market 
      07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast 
08. Market Segmentation by Geography 
    08.1 Global DAM Market by Geography 
    08.2 DAM Market in Americas 
      08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    08.3 DAM Market in EMEA 
      08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast 
    08.4 DAM Market in APAC 
      08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast 
09. Buying Criteria 
10. Market Growth Drivers 
11. Drivers and their Impact 
12. Market Challenges 
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges 
14. Market Trends 
15. Trends and their Impact 
16. Vendor Landscape 
17. Key Vendor Analysis 
    17.1 Cognizant 
      17.1.1 Key Facts 
      17.1.2 Business Overview 
      17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      17.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.1.6 Business Strategy 
      17.1.7 Key Information 
      17.1.8 SWOT Analysis 
    17.2 EMC² 
      17.2.1 Key Facts 
      17.2.2 Business Overview 
      17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.2.6 Business Strategy 
      17.2.7 Recent Developments 
      17.2.8 SWOT Analysis 
    17.3 HP 
      17.3.1 Key Facts 
      17.3.2 Business Overview 
      17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013 
      17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013 
      17.3.6 Business Strategy 
      17.3.7 Recent Developments 
      17.3.8 SWOT Analysis 
    17.4 IBM 
      17.4.1 Key Facts 
      17.4.2 Business Description 
      17.4.3 Business Segmentation 
      17.4.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business Segment 
      17.4.5 Revenue Segmentation by Business Operation 
      17.4.6 Revenue Comparison of Business Segments 2012 and 2013 
      17.4.7 Revenue Segmentation by Geography 
      17.4.8 Business Strategy 
      17.4.9 Key Developments 
      17.4.10 SWOT Analysis 
    17.5 Oracle 
 Continued…….

 

