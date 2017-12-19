Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.11 % and Forecast to 2021
About laboratory analytical instruments
Laboratory analytical instruments measure, analyze, and verify the unproven quantities, properties, and phenomena of an element or a material. These instruments are more sophisticated and specialized than other measuring instruments such as scales, chronometers, thermometers, meter sticks, and waveform generators. They are used to analyze and identify the physical, chemical, molecular, and elemental properties of a sample.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global laboratory analytical instrumentation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory analytical instruments market for the period 2015-2019.
This report considers the laboratory analytical instruments in the following categories:
• Elemental analysis
• Separation analysis
• Molecular analysis
Technavio's report, Global Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• Bruker
• Danaher
• HORIBA Scientific
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
• ABB
• B&W Tek
• Hitachi High-Technologies
• Illuminia
• JASCO
• MinnaLife
• PerkinElmer
• Siemens
• Waters
Market driver
• Regulations to ensure high quality
Market challenge
• High cost of R&D
Market trend
• Demand for customized instrumentation
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
