Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.11 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation Market - Industry Analysis 2015-2019” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --


About laboratory analytical instruments 
Laboratory analytical instruments measure, analyze, and verify the unproven quantities, properties, and phenomena of an element or a material. These instruments are more sophisticated and specialized than other measuring instruments such as scales, chronometers, thermometers, meter sticks, and waveform generators. They are used to analyze and identify the physical, chemical, molecular, and elemental properties of a sample.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global laboratory analytical instrumentation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory analytical instruments market for the period 2015-2019. 
This report considers the laboratory analytical instruments in the following categories: 
• Elemental analysis 
• Separation analysis 
• Molecular analysis

Technavio's report, Global Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Key vendors 
• Agilent Technologies 
• Bruker 
• Danaher 
• HORIBA Scientific 
• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors 
• ABB 
• B&W Tek 
• Hitachi High-Technologies 
• Illuminia 
• JASCO 
• MinnaLife 
• PerkinElmer 
• Siemens 
• Waters

 

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/177461-global-laboratory-analytical-instrumentation-market-industry-analysis-2015-2019       

                                                                     

Market driver 
• Regulations to ensure high quality 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• High cost of R&D 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Demand for customized instrumentation 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Part :01 Executive summary 
Highlights 
Part :02 Scope of the report 
Market overview 
Top-vendor offerings 
Part :03 Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 
Part :04 Introduction 
Key market highlights 
Part :05 Market landscape 
Market overview 
Distribution channel 
Market size and forecast 
Five forces analysis 
Part :06 Market segmentation by function 
Market overview 
Global laboratory element analysis instrument market 
Global laboratory separation analysis instrument market 
Global laboratory molecular analysis instrument market 
Part :07 Market segmentation by end-user 
Market overview 
Part :08 Geographical segmentation 
Market overview 
Laboratory analytical instrumentation market in Americas 
Laboratory analytical instrumentation market in EMEA 
Laboratory analytical instrumentation market in APAC 
Part :09 Market drivers 
Part :10 Impact of drivers 
Part :11 Market challenges 
Part :12 Impact of drivers and challenges 
Part :13 Market trends 
Part :14 Vendor landscape 
Competitive scenario 
Other prominent vendors 
Part :15 Key vendor analysis 
Agilent Technologies 
Bruker 
Danaher 
HORIBA Scientific 
Thermo Fisher Scientific 

 Continued…….

 

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/177461-global-laboratory-analytical-instrumentation-market-industry-analysis-2015-2019                                 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Heat Exchanger Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023
Global Nisin Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022
Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
View All Stories From This Author