Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.11 % and Forecast to 2021

About laboratory analytical instruments

Laboratory analytical instruments measure, analyze, and verify the unproven quantities, properties, and phenomena of an element or a material. These instruments are more sophisticated and specialized than other measuring instruments such as scales, chronometers, thermometers, meter sticks, and waveform generators. They are used to analyze and identify the physical, chemical, molecular, and elemental properties of a sample.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global laboratory analytical instrumentation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory analytical instruments market for the period 2015-2019.

This report considers the laboratory analytical instruments in the following categories:

• Elemental analysis

• Separation analysis

• Molecular analysis

Technavio's report, Global Laboratory Analytical Instrumentation Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• Bruker

• Danaher

• HORIBA Scientific

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

• ABB

• B&W Tek

• Hitachi High-Technologies

• Illuminia

• JASCO

• MinnaLife

• PerkinElmer

• Siemens

• Waters

Market driver

• Regulations to ensure high quality

Market driver

• Regulations to ensure high quality

Market challenge

• High cost of R&D

Market challenge

• High cost of R&D

Market trend

• Demand for customized instrumentation

Market trend

• Demand for customized instrumentation

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Part :01 Executive summary

Highlights

Part :02 Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

Part :03 Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

Part :04 Introduction

Key market highlights

Part :05 Market landscape

Market overview

Distribution channel

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

Part :06 Market segmentation by function

Market overview

Global laboratory element analysis instrument market

Global laboratory separation analysis instrument market

Global laboratory molecular analysis instrument market

Part :07 Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

Part :08 Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Laboratory analytical instrumentation market in Americas

Laboratory analytical instrumentation market in EMEA

Laboratory analytical instrumentation market in APAC

Part :09 Market drivers

Part :10 Impact of drivers

Part :11 Market challenges

Part :12 Impact of drivers and challenges

Part :13 Market trends

Part :14 Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

Part :15 Key vendor analysis

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

Danaher

HORIBA Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Continued…….

