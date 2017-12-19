Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Solutions 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.45% and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About CNC solutions

CNC solutions are effective and efficient motion control systems that provide speedy and accurate execution of machining processes. These systems are deployed in manufacturing industries to create high-quality products. They are equipped with high-speed microprocessors to deliver high-precision machining processes with integrated safety functions for a foolproof and safe working environment.

A CNC machine is used for a variety of applications, such as turning, milling, stamping, forming, grinding, polishing, woodworking, punching, and other cutting operations. Therefore, they are preferred over conventional machine tools by different sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial machinery, healthcare, electrical and electronics, and consumer products.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global CNC solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% over the period 2014-2019.



Covered in this report

This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global CNC solutions market for the period 2015–2019. The report considers revenue generated from the sales and services of CNC solutions such as:

• Servo drives

• Servo motors

• CNC controllers

The report does not consider revenue generated from the following:

• Spindles

• Software

• Services

The report also covers the major vendors in the global CNC solutions market. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors in the global CNC solutions market. In addition, the report discusses the main drivers that influence the growth of the global CNC solutions market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that will contribute to the growth of the market.

Key regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Fanuc

• Haas

• Mitsubishi

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Anilam

• Bosch Rexroth

• Centroid

• Cosmos

• Fagor Automation

• GSK CNC Equipment

• Hardinge

• Heidenhain

• Sieb and Meyer

Market driver

• Increased need for savings on cost

Market driver

• Increased need for savings on cost

Market challenge

• Need for technical expertise

Market challenge

• Need for technical expertise

Market trend

• Increased use of mobile applications

Market trend

• Increased use of mobile applications

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Market segmentation

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global CNC solutions market by product

Global CNC solutions market for servo drives

Global CNC solutions market for servo motors

Global CNC solutions market for controllers

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

Global CNC solutions market by end-users

Global CNC solutions market in automotive industry

Global CNC solutions market in industrial machinery industry

Global CNC solutions market in aerospace and defense industry

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global CNC solutions market by region

CNC Solutions market in EMEA

CNC Solutions market in APAC

CNC Solutions market in Americas

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

Fanuc

Haas Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Continued…….

