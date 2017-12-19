Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Solutions 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.45% and Forecast to 2021

About CNC solutions 
CNC solutions are effective and efficient motion control systems that provide speedy and accurate execution of machining processes. These systems are deployed in manufacturing industries to create high-quality products. They are equipped with high-speed microprocessors to deliver high-precision machining processes with integrated safety functions for a foolproof and safe working environment. 
A CNC machine is used for a variety of applications, such as turning, milling, stamping, forming, grinding, polishing, woodworking, punching, and other cutting operations. Therefore, they are preferred over conventional machine tools by different sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial machinery, healthcare, electrical and electronics, and consumer products. 


Technavio's analysts forecast the global CNC solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% over the period 2014-2019. 


Covered in this report 
This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global CNC solutions market for the period 2015–2019. The report considers revenue generated from the sales and services of CNC solutions such as: 
• Servo drives 
• Servo motors 
• CNC controllers 
The report does not consider revenue generated from the following: 
• Spindles 
• Software 
• Services 
The report also covers the major vendors in the global CNC solutions market. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors in the global CNC solutions market. In addition, the report discusses the main drivers that influence the growth of the global CNC solutions market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that will contribute to the growth of the market. 
Key regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA 
Key vendors 
• Fanuc 
• Haas 
• Mitsubishi 
• Siemens 
Other prominent vendors 
• Anilam 
• Bosch Rexroth 
• Centroid 
• Cosmos 
• Fagor Automation 
• GSK CNC Equipment 
• Hardinge 
• Heidenhain 
• Sieb and Meyer 

 

Market driver 
• Increased need for savings on cost 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Market challenge 
• Need for technical expertise 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Market trend 
• Increased use of mobile applications 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary 
Highlights 
PART 02: Scope of the report 
Market overview 
Market segmentation 
Top-vendor offerings 
PART 03: Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 
PART 04: Introduction 
Key market highlights 
PART 05: Market landscape 
Market overview 
Market size and forecast 
Five forces analysis 
PART 06: Market segmentation by product 
Global CNC solutions market by product 
Global CNC solutions market for servo drives 
Global CNC solutions market for servo motors 
Global CNC solutions market for controllers 
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users 
Global CNC solutions market by end-users 
Global CNC solutions market in automotive industry 
Global CNC solutions market in industrial machinery industry 
Global CNC solutions market in aerospace and defense industry 
PART 08: Geographical segmentation 
Global CNC solutions market by region 
CNC Solutions market in EMEA 
CNC Solutions market in APAC 
CNC Solutions market in Americas 
PART 09: Market drivers 
PART 10: Impact of drivers 
PART 11: Market challenges 
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges 
PART 13: Market trends 
PART 14: Vendor landscape 
Competitive scenario 
Other prominent vendors 
PART 15: Key vendor analysis 
Fanuc 
Haas Automation 
Mitsubishi Electric 
Siemens 

 Continued…….

 

