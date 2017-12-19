Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Solutions 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.45% and Forecast to 2021
About CNC solutions
CNC solutions are effective and efficient motion control systems that provide speedy and accurate execution of machining processes. These systems are deployed in manufacturing industries to create high-quality products. They are equipped with high-speed microprocessors to deliver high-precision machining processes with integrated safety functions for a foolproof and safe working environment.
A CNC machine is used for a variety of applications, such as turning, milling, stamping, forming, grinding, polishing, woodworking, punching, and other cutting operations. Therefore, they are preferred over conventional machine tools by different sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial machinery, healthcare, electrical and electronics, and consumer products.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global CNC solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global CNC solutions market for the period 2015–2019. The report considers revenue generated from the sales and services of CNC solutions such as:
• Servo drives
• Servo motors
• CNC controllers
The report does not consider revenue generated from the following:
• Spindles
• Software
• Services
The report also covers the major vendors in the global CNC solutions market. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors in the global CNC solutions market. In addition, the report discusses the main drivers that influence the growth of the global CNC solutions market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that will contribute to the growth of the market.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• Fanuc
• Haas
• Mitsubishi
• Siemens
Other prominent vendors
• Anilam
• Bosch Rexroth
• Centroid
• Cosmos
• Fagor Automation
• GSK CNC Equipment
• Hardinge
• Heidenhain
• Sieb and Meyer
Market driver
• Increased need for savings on cost
Market driver
• Increased need for savings on cost
Market challenge
• Need for technical expertise
Market challenge
• Need for technical expertise
Market trend
• Increased use of mobile applications
Market trend
• Increased use of mobile applications
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Market segmentation
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global CNC solutions market by product
Global CNC solutions market for servo drives
Global CNC solutions market for servo motors
Global CNC solutions market for controllers
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
Global CNC solutions market by end-users
Global CNC solutions market in automotive industry
Global CNC solutions market in industrial machinery industry
Global CNC solutions market in aerospace and defense industry
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global CNC solutions market by region
CNC Solutions market in EMEA
CNC Solutions market in APAC
CNC Solutions market in Americas
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
Fanuc
Haas Automation
Mitsubishi Electric
Siemens
Continued…….
