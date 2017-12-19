Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Elevators and Escalators 2017 Japan Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.96% and Forecast to 2021

About elevators and escalators 
Elevators and escalators are installed in commercial, residential, and mixed-use buildings; as well as IT parks, hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets. They help move people and goods easily and efficiently. They are also installed in parking areas to help in optimum utilization of space.

Technavio's analysts forecast the elevator and escalator market in Japan to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the elevator and escalator market in Japan for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the domestic market, and the export of elevators and escalators manufactured in Japan. The domestic market includes revenue generated through installation, maintenance and repairs, and modernization of elevators and escalators within Japan. However, a similar breakup in terms of exports is not included in the report. The report also presents the vendor landscape, a corresponding detailed analysis of four key vendors, and a brief description about other prominent vendors operating in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market, outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as key trends emerging in the market.

Key customer segments 
• Commercial customers 
• Non-commercial customers

Key vendors 
• Fujitec 
• Hitachi 
• Mitsubishi Electric 
• TELC

Other prominent vendors 
• KONE 
• Nippon Otis 
• Schindler 
• ThyssenKrupp

 

Market driver 
• Aging population 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Compliance with safety regulations 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Introduction of high-speed elevators 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary 
Highlights 
PART 02: Scope of the report 
Market overview 
Top-vendor offerings 
PART 03: Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 
PART 04: Introduction 
Key market highlights 
PART 05: Industry overview 
Life cycle of elevators and escalators 
Supply chain of elevators and escalators in Japan 
Key investment opportunities: elevator and escalator market in Japan 
Construction market in Japan 
Elevator and escalator market in Japan 
PART 06: Country overview 
PART 07: Market landscape 
Market size and forecast 
Five forces analysis 
PART 08: Market segmentation by revenue 
Revenue from domestic market 
Revenue from exports 
PART 09: Market drivers 
PART 10: Impact of drivers 
PART 11: Market challenges 
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges 
PART 13: Market trends 
PART 14: Vendor landscape 
Competitive scenario 
Vendor share analysis 
Other prominent vendors 
PART 15: Key vendor analysis 
Fujitec 
Hitachi 
Mitsubishi Electric 
TELC 

 Continued…….

 

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, World & Regional
