Elevators and Escalators 2017 Japan Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.96% and Forecast to 2021

About elevators and escalators

Elevators and escalators are installed in commercial, residential, and mixed-use buildings; as well as IT parks, hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets. They help move people and goods easily and efficiently. They are also installed in parking areas to help in optimum utilization of space.

Technavio's analysts forecast the elevator and escalator market in Japan to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the elevator and escalator market in Japan for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the domestic market, and the export of elevators and escalators manufactured in Japan. The domestic market includes revenue generated through installation, maintenance and repairs, and modernization of elevators and escalators within Japan. However, a similar breakup in terms of exports is not included in the report. The report also presents the vendor landscape, a corresponding detailed analysis of four key vendors, and a brief description about other prominent vendors operating in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market, outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as key trends emerging in the market.

Key customer segments

• Commercial customers

• Non-commercial customers

Key vendors

• Fujitec

• Hitachi

• Mitsubishi Electric

• TELC

Other prominent vendors

• KONE

• Nippon Otis

• Schindler

• ThyssenKrupp

Market driver

• Aging population

Market challenge

• Compliance with safety regulations

Market trend

• Introduction of high-speed elevators

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Industry overview

Life cycle of elevators and escalators

Supply chain of elevators and escalators in Japan

Key investment opportunities: elevator and escalator market in Japan

Construction market in Japan

Elevator and escalator market in Japan

PART 06: Country overview

PART 07: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 08: Market segmentation by revenue

Revenue from domestic market

Revenue from exports

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor share analysis

Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

Fujitec

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

TELC

