Elevators and Escalators 2017 Japan Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.96% and Forecast to 2021
About elevators and escalators
Elevators and escalators are installed in commercial, residential, and mixed-use buildings; as well as IT parks, hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets. They help move people and goods easily and efficiently. They are also installed in parking areas to help in optimum utilization of space.
Technavio's analysts forecast the elevator and escalator market in Japan to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the elevator and escalator market in Japan for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the domestic market, and the export of elevators and escalators manufactured in Japan. The domestic market includes revenue generated through installation, maintenance and repairs, and modernization of elevators and escalators within Japan. However, a similar breakup in terms of exports is not included in the report. The report also presents the vendor landscape, a corresponding detailed analysis of four key vendors, and a brief description about other prominent vendors operating in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market, outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as key trends emerging in the market.
Key customer segments
• Commercial customers
• Non-commercial customers
Key vendors
• Fujitec
• Hitachi
• Mitsubishi Electric
• TELC
Other prominent vendors
• KONE
• Nippon Otis
• Schindler
• ThyssenKrupp
Market driver
• Aging population
Market challenge
• Compliance with safety regulations
Market trend
• Introduction of high-speed elevators
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Industry overview
Life cycle of elevators and escalators
Supply chain of elevators and escalators in Japan
Key investment opportunities: elevator and escalator market in Japan
Construction market in Japan
Elevator and escalator market in Japan
PART 06: Country overview
PART 07: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 08: Market segmentation by revenue
Revenue from domestic market
Revenue from exports
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor share analysis
Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
Fujitec
Hitachi
Mitsubishi Electric
TELC
Continued…….
