Social Gaming 2017 APAC Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.12 % and Forecast to 2021
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Social Gaming Market in the APAC Region 2015-2019” reports to its Database.
PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
About social gaming
Social gaming is the activity of playing games on social media platforms, networking sites, or within social media applications. It gained popularity when the social networking major Facebook and Zynga collaborated in 2009 to offer Farmville on the social networking site. Following the success of Farmville on Facebook, social gaming became popular worldwide.
Technavio's analysts forecast the social gaming market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the social gaming market in APAC for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of social games, virtual goods, and game apps from gaming and social media sites. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top six vendors in the market.
Technavio's report, Social Gaming Market in APAC 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also discusses the key leading countries in the market along with various growth prospects and restraints.
Key vendors
GungHo
King
Rekoo.com
Tencent
Zynga
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/166513-social-gaming-market-in-the-apac-region-2015-2019
Market driver
Growing Internet penetration
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Market Challenge
Decline in Facebook gaming
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Market trend
Enhanced cloud-based gaming platform
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Base year
Vendor segmentation
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Social gaming market in APAC
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by revenue type
Social gaming market in APAC by revenue type
Social gaming market in APAC by virtual goods
Social gaming market in APAC by advertisements
Social gaming market in APAC by lead generation
PART 07: Market segmentation by gender
Social gaming market in APAC by gender 2014 and 2019
Social gaming market in APAC by female gamers
Social gaming market in APAC by male gamers
PART 08: Key leading countries
Japan
China
PART 09: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
PART 10: Key vendor analysis
GungHo Online Entertainment
King
Rekoo
Tencent Holdings
Zynga
Continued…….
Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/166513-social-gaming-market-in-the-apac-region-2015-2019
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here