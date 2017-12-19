Social Gaming 2017 APAC Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.12 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About social gaming

Social gaming is the activity of playing games on social media platforms, networking sites, or within social media applications. It gained popularity when the social networking major Facebook and Zynga collaborated in 2009 to offer Farmville on the social networking site. Following the success of Farmville on Facebook, social gaming became popular worldwide.

Technavio's analysts forecast the social gaming market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the social gaming market in APAC for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of social games, virtual goods, and game apps from gaming and social media sites. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top six vendors in the market.

Technavio's report, Social Gaming Market in APAC 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also discusses the key leading countries in the market along with various growth prospects and restraints.

Key vendors

GungHo

King

Rekoo.com

Tencent

Zynga

Market driver

Growing Internet penetration

Market Challenge

Decline in Facebook gaming

Market trend

Enhanced cloud-based gaming platform

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

