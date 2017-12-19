Home Use WiFi Router Market 2017 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global Home Use WiFi Router market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Home Use WiFi Router.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Home Use WiFi Router in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Home Use WiFi Router market, including

Netgear

Linksys

TP-LINK

D-Link Corporation

Cisco

ASUS

Tenda

Belkin

NETCORE Group

MERCURY

Trendnet

Apple

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Edimax

Huawei

XiaoMi

Eero

Plume

Google wi-fi

Samsung

EnGenius

On the basis of product, the Home Use WiFi Router market is primarily split into

Single band wireless router

Dual band wireless router

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

