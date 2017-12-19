Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”

Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe 2017

Bancassurance refers to a distribution channel for insurance products. It is a means for insurance companies to sell their products through banks, which allows the former to cater to a wide customer base. The bancassurance model is very common in many countries across Europe, including France, Spain, and Portugal. There are also several new entrants in the market, intensifying the competition, and encouraging insurance companies to innovate and customize products based on client requirement.

With the advent of technology boom worldwide, banks and insurance firms across Europe have increasingly become dependent on computers, Internet and other technology mediums to run their business and drive revenue growth. The technology trend in the banking and insurance sectors will only intensify in the future, leading to a rise in popularity of bancassurance in Europe.

The analysts forecast the bancassurance technology market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.94 percent during 2015-2019.



Covered in this Report

In this report, Technavio presents an overview of the bancassurance technology market in Europe. We also include the PEST analysis of the insurance market in Europe and the adoption of third platform technologies, such as cloud, big data and others, by banks and insurance firms.



The report, namely Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe 2015-2019, is based on an in-depth market analysis, with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape in Europe and its growth prospects in the coming years. It also includes information about the key vendors operating in the market.

Key Vendors

• Agile Financial Technologies

• BSB

• E&Y

• HP

• IBM

• Oracle

Other Prominent Vendors

• BPC Group

• FICO

• Accenture

• Amazon Web Service

• Capgemini

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• CSC

• EMC

• Genpact

• Google

• Informatica

• Orwell Group

• Netapp

• Polaris

• Rackspace Hosting

• Salesforce

• SAP

• Symantec

• TCS

• T-Systems

• Verizon Communications

• VMware

• Wipro

Market Driver

• Streamlining of Transaction Process

Market Driver

• Streamlining of Transaction Process

Market Challenge

• Data Security and Data Privacy Risk

Market Challenge

• Data Security and Data Privacy Risk

Market Trend

• Increased Focus on SaaS Solutions

Market Trend

• Increased Focus on SaaS Solutions

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



