Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”
Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe 2017
Bancassurance refers to a distribution channel for insurance products. It is a means for insurance companies to sell their products through banks, which allows the former to cater to a wide customer base. The bancassurance model is very common in many countries across Europe, including France, Spain, and Portugal. There are also several new entrants in the market, intensifying the competition, and encouraging insurance companies to innovate and customize products based on client requirement.
With the advent of technology boom worldwide, banks and insurance firms across Europe have increasingly become dependent on computers, Internet and other technology mediums to run their business and drive revenue growth. The technology trend in the banking and insurance sectors will only intensify in the future, leading to a rise in popularity of bancassurance in Europe.
The analysts forecast the bancassurance technology market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.94 percent during 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
In this report, Technavio presents an overview of the bancassurance technology market in Europe. We also include the PEST analysis of the insurance market in Europe and the adoption of third platform technologies, such as cloud, big data and others, by banks and insurance firms.
The report, namely Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe 2015-2019, is based on an in-depth market analysis, with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape in Europe and its growth prospects in the coming years. It also includes information about the key vendors operating in the market.
Key Vendors
• Agile Financial Technologies
• BSB
• E&Y
• HP
• IBM
• Oracle
Other Prominent Vendors
• BPC Group
• FICO
• Accenture
• Amazon Web Service
• Capgemini
• Cognizant Technology Solutions
• CSC
• EMC
• Genpact
• Google
• Informatica
• Orwell Group
• Netapp
• Polaris
• Rackspace Hosting
• Salesforce
• SAP
• Symantec
• TCS
• T-Systems
• Verizon Communications
• VMware
• Wipro
Market Driver
• Streamlining of Transaction Process
Market Challenge
• Data Security and Data Privacy Risk
Market Trend
• Increased Focus on SaaS Solutions
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Products and Services Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Bancassurance Market in EMEA
06.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe
06.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.4 Insurance Products Offered by Banks in Europe
06.5 Bancassurance Distribution Models
06.6 PEST Analysis for Insurance Industry in Europe
06.6.1 Political
06.6.2 Economical
06.6.3 Social
06.6.4 Technological
06.7 Five Forces Analysis
07. Adoption of Third Platform Technologies
07.1 Cloud Computing
07.1.1 Overview
07.1.2 Cloud Computing in Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe
07.2 Big Data and Analytics
07.2.1 Overview
07.2.2 Big Data in Bancassurance Technology Market in Europe
07.3 Mobility
07.4 Social Media
08. Key Leading Countries
08.1 Portugal
08.2 Spain
08.3 France
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.2 Major Key Vendors
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 Agile Financial Technologies
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 SWOT Analysis
17.2 BSB
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 SWOT Analysis
17.3 E&Y
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.3.6 Business Strategy
17.3.7 Recent Developments
17.3.8 SWOT Analysis
17.4 HP
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Overview
17.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.4.6 Business Strategy
17.4.7 Recent Developments
17.4.8 SWOT Analysis
17.5 IBM
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Description
17.5.3 Business Segmentation
17.5.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business Segment
17.5.5 Revenue Segmentation by Business Operation
17.5.6 Revenue Comparison of Business Segments 2012 and 2013
17.5.7 Revenue Segmentation by Geography
17.5.8 Business Strategy
17.5.9 Key Developments
17.5.10 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
