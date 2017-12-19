Global Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Wise.Guy.

December 19, 2017

This report studies the global Speech and Voice Recognition Technology market, analyzes and researches the Speech and Voice Recognition Technology development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Alphabet Inc. (US)

Cantab Research Limited (UK)

Sensory, Inc. (US)

ReadSpeaker Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

Pareteum Corporation (US)

Iflytek Co., Ltd. (China)

VoiceVault Inc. (US)

VoiceBox Technologies Corp. (US)

LumenVox, LLC (US)

Acapela Group SA (Belgium)

BioTrust (Netherlands)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dependent Speech Recognition

Independent Speech Recognition

Multiplayer Speech Recognition

Market segment by Application, Speech and Voice Recognition Technology can be split into

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail

Education

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Speech and Voice Recognition Technology

1.1 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Market Overview

1.1.1 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Market by Type

1.3.1 Dependent Speech Recognition

1.3.2 Independent Speech Recognition

1.3.3 Multiplayer Speech Recognition

1.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Automotive

1.4.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.4.3 Retail

1.4.4 Education

1.4.5 Others

2 Global Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Nuance Communications, Inc. (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Microsoft Corporation (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Alphabet Inc. (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Cantab Research Limited (UK)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Sensory, Inc. (US)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 ReadSpeaker Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Pareteum Corporation (US)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Iflytek Co., Ltd. (China)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 VoiceVault Inc. (US)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 VoiceBox Technologies Corp. (US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 LumenVox, LLC (US)

3.12 Acapela Group SA (Belgium)

3.13 BioTrust (Netherlands)

Continued…….

