Machine Vision 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.77% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Machine Vision Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”
PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Machine vision technology helps analyze and inspect images through various machine vision software, hardware, and accessories. It includes four processes: guidance, identification, measurement, and inspection. The machine vision technology captures an image, transfers it to processor systems for inspection, and reports the processed results. Machine vision products have been used in the industrial and non-industrial sectors. However, the application of smart cameras and vision-guided robotics has enhanced the market potential in various non-conventional industries.
The analysts forecast the global machine vision market to grow at a CAGR of 8.77% over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global Machine Vision market can be segmented into three: vision systems, cameras, and others.
The report, Global Machine Vision Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
Key Vendors
• Basler
• Cognex
• Teledyne Technologies
Other Prominent Vendors
• Absolute Vision
• Adept Technology
• Allied Vision Technologies
• Bit Flow
• Datalogic
• Edmund Optics
• ISRA Vision
• JAI
• Keyence
• LMI Technologies
• Matrox Electronic Systems
• MVTec Software
• National Instruments
• Omron
• Pixelink
• PPT Vision
• Prophotonix
• Sick
• Soliton Technologies
• Stemmer Imaging
• Videk
• Vitronics Soltec
• ZYGO
Market Driver
• Growing Automation of Factories
Market Challenge
• Increasing Need for Ease of Use
Market Trend
• Use of Cloud Technology
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.2 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Product
07.1 Global Machine Vision Market for Vision Systems
07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.2 Global Machine Vision Market for Cameras
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global Machine Vision Market for Other Applications
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by End-user
08.1 Global Machine Vision Market in the Industrial Sector
08.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.2 Global Machine Vision Market in the Non-industrial Sector
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Geographical Segmentation
09.1 Machine Vision Market in APAC
09.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.2 Machine Vision Market in Europe
09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.3 Machine Vision Market in North America
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 Machine Vision Market in ROW
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.2 Rankings of Machine Vision Product Vendors
17.3 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Basler
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Recent Developments
18.1.4 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Cognex
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.6 Business Strategy
18.2.7 Recent Developments
18.2.8 SWOT Analysis
18.3 Teledyne Technologies
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Overview
18.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.3.6 Business Strategy
18.3.7 Recent Developments
18.3.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
