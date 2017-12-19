Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022” reports to its Database.

This report studies the global Office and Commercial Coffee Services market, analyzes and researches the Office and Commercial Coffee Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Farmer Bros 
Keurig Green Mountain 
Nestle 
PEET'S Coffee & Tea 
ROYAL CUP COFFEE 
BUNN 
D.E. Master Blenders 1753 N.V. (DEMBF) 
Hamilton Beach Brands 
Jarden Corporation 
Luigi Lavazza 
Mars 
Starbucks Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Application, Office and Commercial Coffee Services can be split into 
Food Service 
Healthcare 
Hospitality 
Retail

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Office and Commercial Coffee Services 
1.1 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market Overview 
1.1.1 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market by End Users/Application 
1.3.1 Food Service 
1.3.2 Healthcare 
1.3.3 Hospitality 
1.3.4 Retail

2 Global Office and Commercial Coffee Services Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Farmer Bros 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Keurig Green Mountain 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Nestle 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 PEET'S Coffee & Tea 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 ROYAL CUP COFFEE 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 BUNN 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 D.E. Master Blenders 1753 N.V. (DEMBF) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Hamilton Beach Brands 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Jarden Corporation 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Luigi Lavazza 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Office and Commercial Coffee Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Mars 
3.12 Starbucks Corporation

 Continued…….

 

