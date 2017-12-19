Cell-based Assay Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global cell-based assay market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2014-2019.

Global Cell-based Assay Market

Description

Cell-based assays are used to measure biochemical or cellular functions such as cell motility, morphology, cell proliferation, toxicity, and stem cell differentiation. The components of cell-based assays include instruments and consumables. These components are used for screening and analysis of the cell functionality. The ease-of-use and accuracy of measurements make them important component in various research and commercial applications such as drug discovery and toxicology.

Covered in this report

The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cell-based assay market for the period 2015-2019. Based on application, the market can be segmented into drug discovery and toxicology.

The Global Cell-based Assay Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• EMD Millipore

• Perkin Elmer

• Sigma-Aldrich

• Life Technologies ( a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Other prominent vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• Attana

• BioTek Instruments

• BioVision

• BMG LABTECH

• Cayman Chemical

• Cisbio Bioassays

• Corning

• DiscoveRx

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• ProQinase

• XENOMETRIX

• Molecular Devices

• Pall Corporation

• Promega Corporation

Market driver

• Increase in adoption of label-free cell-based assay

Market challenge

• Lack of skilled technicians

Market trend

• Automation of cell-based assay

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

