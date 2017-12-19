Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Cell-based Assay Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global cell-based assay market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2014-2019.

Global Cell-based Assay Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Cell-based Assay Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

Cell-based assays are used to measure biochemical or cellular functions such as cell motility, morphology, cell proliferation, toxicity, and stem cell differentiation. The components of cell-based assays include instruments and consumables. These components are used for screening and analysis of the cell functionality. The ease-of-use and accuracy of measurements make them important component in various research and commercial applications such as drug discovery and toxicology.

Covered in this report 
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cell-based assay market for the period 2015-2019. Based on application, the market can be segmented into drug discovery and toxicology.

The Global Cell-based Assay Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

Key vendors 
• EMD Millipore 
• Perkin Elmer 
• Sigma-Aldrich 
• Life Technologies ( a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Other prominent vendors 
• Agilent Technologies 
• Attana 
• BioTek Instruments 
• BioVision 
• BMG LABTECH 
• Cayman Chemical 
• Cisbio Bioassays 
• Corning 
• DiscoveRx 
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche 
• ProQinase 
• XENOMETRIX 
• Molecular Devices 
• Pall Corporation 
• Promega Corporation

Market driver 
• Increase in adoption of label-free cell-based assay 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Lack of skilled technicians 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Automation of cell-based assay 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 
Highlights 

PART 02: Scope of the report 
Market overview 

PART 03: Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 

PART 04: Introduction 
Key market highlights 
Market overview 

PART 05: Market landscape 
Market size and forecast 
Five forces analysis 

PART 06: Market segmentation by application 
Global cell-based assay market by drug discovery 
Global toxicology market 

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type 

PART 08: Geographical segmentation 
Global cell-based assay market segmentation by geography 
Cell-based assay market in Americas 
Cell-based assay market in EMEA 
Cell-based assay market in APAC 

PART 09: Market drivers 

PART 10: Impact of drivers 

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges 

PART 12: Market trends 
Competitive scenario 

PART 13: Vendor landscape 
Market share analysis 2014 
Other prominent vendors 

PART 14: Key vendor analysis 
EMD Millipore 
Thermo Fisher Scientific 
PerkinElmer 
Sigma-Aldrich 
List of abbreviations 

PART 15: Appendix 

………..CONTINUED

