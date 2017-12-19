Cell-based Assay Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global cell-based assay market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2014-2019.
Global Cell-based Assay Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Cell-based Assay Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
Cell-based assays are used to measure biochemical or cellular functions such as cell motility, morphology, cell proliferation, toxicity, and stem cell differentiation. The components of cell-based assays include instruments and consumables. These components are used for screening and analysis of the cell functionality. The ease-of-use and accuracy of measurements make them important component in various research and commercial applications such as drug discovery and toxicology.
Covered in this report
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cell-based assay market for the period 2015-2019. Based on application, the market can be segmented into drug discovery and toxicology.
The Global Cell-based Assay Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• EMD Millipore
• Perkin Elmer
• Sigma-Aldrich
• Life Technologies ( a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific)
Other prominent vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• Attana
• BioTek Instruments
• BioVision
• BMG LABTECH
• Cayman Chemical
• Cisbio Bioassays
• Corning
• DiscoveRx
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• ProQinase
• XENOMETRIX
• Molecular Devices
• Pall Corporation
• Promega Corporation
Market driver
• Increase in adoption of label-free cell-based assay
Market challenge
• Lack of skilled technicians
Market trend
• Automation of cell-based assay
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Market overview
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global cell-based assay market by drug discovery
Global toxicology market
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global cell-based assay market segmentation by geography
Cell-based assay market in Americas
Cell-based assay market in EMEA
Cell-based assay market in APAC
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
Competitive scenario
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Market share analysis 2014
Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
EMD Millipore
Thermo Fisher Scientific
PerkinElmer
Sigma-Aldrich
List of abbreviations
PART 15: Appendix
………..CONTINUED
