Solar Power Market in China to Grow at CAGR of 26.1% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Solar Power Market in China - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”
PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Solar Power Market in China 2017
Solar power refers to the conversion of sun's energy into electricity, using PV cells or indirectly by using CSP. It is used in power plants where electricity is produced using photo electric or thermos electric technology. Solar power helps in saving fuel and reduces carbon emissions.
The forecasts the solar power market in China to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
Solar power market in China has been segmented based on:
• Type
• Application
The report, Solar Power market in China 2015-2019, is based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the forecast period. The report also includes the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Trina Solar
• Jinko Solar
• Suntech Solar
• Yingli Power Holdings
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/118550-solar-power-market-in-china-2015-2019
Other Prominent Vendors
• Canadian Solar
• JA Solar
• Renesola Solar
• Hanwha Solar
• LDK Solar
Market Driver
• Environmental Impact
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Inefficiency of Solar Power Plant
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Growth in PV Market
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/118550-solar-power-market-in-china-2015-2019
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Technology Overview
06.1.1 Solar Photovoltaics Technology
06.1.2 Solar PV Material
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Application
07.1 Solar Power Market in China by Application 2014
07.2 Solar Power Market in China by Application 2014
07.3 Solar Power Market in China by Application 2019
07.4 China Solar Power Market by Grid Connected
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by Type
08.1 Solar Power Market in China by Type 2014
08.2 Solar Power Market in China by Type 2019
08.3 Solar PV Market in China
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 CSP Market in China
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 China CPV Market
08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.2 Key Vendor Analysis
16.2.1 Key News
16.3 Other Prominent Vendors
17. Key Vendor Profile
17.1 JinkoSolar
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue
17.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.1.5 Business Strategy
17.1.6 Recent Developments
17.1.7 SWOT Analysis
17.2 Suntech Power
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 Product Segmentation
17.2.4 Business Strategy
17.2.5 Recent Developments
17.2.6 SWOT Analysis
17.3 Trina Solar
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.3.4 Business Strategy
17.3.5 Recent Developments
17.3.6 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here