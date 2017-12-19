Solar Power Market in China to Grow at CAGR of 26.1% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Solar Power Market in China - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”

PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Solar Power Market in China 2017

Solar power refers to the conversion of sun's energy into electricity, using PV cells or indirectly by using CSP. It is used in power plants where electricity is produced using photo electric or thermos electric technology. Solar power helps in saving fuel and reduces carbon emissions.

The forecasts the solar power market in China to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

Solar power market in China has been segmented based on:

• Type

• Application

The report, Solar Power market in China 2015-2019, is based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the forecast period. The report also includes the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• Trina Solar

• Jinko Solar

• Suntech Solar

• Yingli Power Holdings



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/118550-solar-power-market-in-china-2015-2019



Other Prominent Vendors

• Canadian Solar

• JA Solar

• Renesola Solar

• Hanwha Solar

• LDK Solar

Market Driver

• Environmental Impact

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Inefficiency of Solar Power Plant

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Growth in PV Market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/118550-solar-power-market-in-china-2015-2019



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Technology Overview

06.1.1 Solar Photovoltaics Technology

06.1.2 Solar PV Material

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Application

07.1 Solar Power Market in China by Application 2014

07.2 Solar Power Market in China by Application 2014

07.3 Solar Power Market in China by Application 2019

07.4 China Solar Power Market by Grid Connected

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

08. Market Segmentation by Type

08.1 Solar Power Market in China by Type 2014

08.2 Solar Power Market in China by Type 2019

08.3 Solar PV Market in China

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 CSP Market in China

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.5 China CPV Market

08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.2 Key Vendor Analysis

16.2.1 Key News

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Profile

17.1 JinkoSolar

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue

17.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

17.1.5 Business Strategy

17.1.6 Recent Developments

17.1.7 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Suntech Power

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Product Segmentation

17.2.4 Business Strategy

17.2.5 Recent Developments

17.2.6 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Trina Solar

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Business Overview

17.3.3 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014

17.3.4 Business Strategy

17.3.5 Recent Developments

17.3.6 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued