Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Distributed Data Grid Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global distributed data grid market to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% over the period 2014-2019. 

PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Distributed Data Grid Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Distributed Data Grid Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

Distributed data grids are data storage software. They represent a sub-segment of in-memory computing. Data grids store data in the RAMs of a set of multiple servers distributed across various locations, which can be managed centrally. Distributed data grids are versatile as they can store both structured as well as unstructured data. Distributed data grids have several advantages over traditional forms of data storage as the software avoids traditional input/output bottlenecks encountered in relational database structures by using object-oriented designs. 

The concept of using in-memory systems for storage and computing purposes is not new, but the technology has gained traction due to recent innovations in scale-out architecture and reduction in the prices of storage devices. Enterprises are using distributed data grid software to deal with large volumes of data. The data is distributed and stored in multiple servers, wherein each server operates in the active mode. Distributed data grids offer scalability, and companies can add or reduce the number of servers in the network. 

Distributed data grid technology is widely used in the banking and financial as well as the online e-commerce sectors because of its inherent advantages, such as improved performance, productivity, and customer experience. The technology has boosted decision-making capabilities, competitiveness, and profitability of several companies in the financial services sector through enhanced performance in stock markets. The technology has also proved its worth in a flight booking system that was designed for a major European budget airline. 

The growing volumes of data in enterprises have boosted the popularity of distributed data grid software as a mainstream solution. Distributed data grid software helps enterprises avoid Internet traffic and caches data in-memory, resulting in faster response times. In addition, the software helps enterprises resolve performance issues; the technology is widely accepted in sectors that face scalability issues, such as e-commerce. 

The expects that distributed data grid software will take about four to five years to gain prominence as a stand-alone solution. Currently, as an embedded component, the market is in the developing stage of PLC (PLC comprises four stages: nascent, developing, mature, and decline). Software vendors are embedding distributed data grid technology in their packaged applications (including ESB technologies, application servers, and BPM tools). However, dearth of talent and lack of standards in the market are blocking widespread acceptance of data grid software

The analysts forecast the global distributed data grid market to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% over the period 2014-2019. 

Get sample Report @  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/148897-global-distributed-data-grid-market-2015-2019

 

Covered in this report 
The global CLM market is segmented on the basis of products and geography. 
The Global Distributed Data Grid Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape of the global distributed data grid market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market. 
Key vendors 
• IBM 
• Oracle 
• Red Hat 
• Software AG 
• VMware 

Other prominent vendors 
• Alachisoft 
• GigaSpaces 
• Hazelcast 
• ScaleOut Software 

Market driver 
• Growing volumes of data 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 

Market challenge 
• Lack of expertise 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 

Market trend 
• Emergence of cloud technology 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report 

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/148897-global-distributed-data-grid-market-2015-2019

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 

PART 02: Scope of the report 
Market overview 
Top-vendor offerings 

PART 03: Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 

PART 04: Introduction 
Key market highlights 

PART 05: Market landscape 
Market overview 
Market size and forecast 
Five forces analysis 

PART 06: Market segmentation by end user 
Major end-users 
BFSI 
Telecommunications 
Retail 
Government 

PART 07: Geographical segmentation 
Geographical segmentation 

PART 08: Market drivers 
Market growth drivers 

PART 09: Impact of drivers 

PART 10: Market challenges 
Market challenges 

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges 

PART 12: Market trends 

PART 13: Vendor landscape 
Competitive scenario 
Key vendor analysis 2014 
Other prominent vendors 

PART 14: Key vendor analysis 
IBM 
Oracle 
Red Hat 
Software AG 
VMware 

PART 15: Appendix 
List of abbreviations 

………..CONTINUED

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Heat Exchanger Market 2017 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023
Global Nisin Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022
Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
View All Stories From This Author