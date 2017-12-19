Distributed Data Grid Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global distributed data grid market to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% over the period 2014-2019.
Global Distributed Data Grid Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Distributed Data Grid Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
Distributed data grids are data storage software. They represent a sub-segment of in-memory computing. Data grids store data in the RAMs of a set of multiple servers distributed across various locations, which can be managed centrally. Distributed data grids are versatile as they can store both structured as well as unstructured data. Distributed data grids have several advantages over traditional forms of data storage as the software avoids traditional input/output bottlenecks encountered in relational database structures by using object-oriented designs.
The concept of using in-memory systems for storage and computing purposes is not new, but the technology has gained traction due to recent innovations in scale-out architecture and reduction in the prices of storage devices. Enterprises are using distributed data grid software to deal with large volumes of data. The data is distributed and stored in multiple servers, wherein each server operates in the active mode. Distributed data grids offer scalability, and companies can add or reduce the number of servers in the network.
Distributed data grid technology is widely used in the banking and financial as well as the online e-commerce sectors because of its inherent advantages, such as improved performance, productivity, and customer experience. The technology has boosted decision-making capabilities, competitiveness, and profitability of several companies in the financial services sector through enhanced performance in stock markets. The technology has also proved its worth in a flight booking system that was designed for a major European budget airline.
The growing volumes of data in enterprises have boosted the popularity of distributed data grid software as a mainstream solution. Distributed data grid software helps enterprises avoid Internet traffic and caches data in-memory, resulting in faster response times. In addition, the software helps enterprises resolve performance issues; the technology is widely accepted in sectors that face scalability issues, such as e-commerce.
The expects that distributed data grid software will take about four to five years to gain prominence as a stand-alone solution. Currently, as an embedded component, the market is in the developing stage of PLC (PLC comprises four stages: nascent, developing, mature, and decline). Software vendors are embedding distributed data grid technology in their packaged applications (including ESB technologies, application servers, and BPM tools). However, dearth of talent and lack of standards in the market are blocking widespread acceptance of data grid software
Covered in this report
The global CLM market is segmented on the basis of products and geography.
The Global Distributed Data Grid Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape of the global distributed data grid market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• IBM
• Oracle
• Red Hat
• Software AG
• VMware
Other prominent vendors
• Alachisoft
• GigaSpaces
• Hazelcast
• ScaleOut Software
Market driver
• Growing volumes of data
Market challenge
• Lack of expertise
Market trend
• Emergence of cloud technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
