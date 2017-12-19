Premium Denim Jeans 2017 Global Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - Forecasts to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Premium Denim Jeans Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”
Premium Denim Jeans Market 2017
The premium denim jeans market includes all those denim jeans which cost $160 and above. The end users for these products are usually the HNWIs who are willing to spend more money for a good pair of jeans. What sets it apart from the normal jeans is the comfortable fit and premium quality of the cloth, as well as the label attached to them.
The analyst forecast the global premium denim jeans market to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present conditions and the growth scenario of the global premium denim jeans market for the period 2015-2019.
Based on geographic regions, the market has been segmented as below:
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• ROW
The report, namely Global Premium Denim Market 2015-2019, is based on an in-depth market analysis, with inputs from industry experts. The report includes the key vendors operating in the market.
Key Vendors
• ASOS.com
• Farfetch
• Highland Group
• Nordstrom
• VF
• Zalando
Other Prominent Vendors
• Agave
• Armani Exchange
• Banana Republic
• Calvin Klein Jeans
• Citizens of Humanity
• DKNY JEANS
Key Market Driver
• Rise in Disposable Income
Key Market Challenge
• Rapid Changes in Fashion and Trends
Key Market Trend
• Increase in Demand for Luxury Goods in APAC
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Global Denim Jeans Market
06.1 Global Denim Jeans Market 2014
06.2 Segmentation of Global Denim Jeans Market
07. Global Denim Jeans Market by Product Type
08. Perceptual Mapping of Premium Denim Jeans
09. Market Landscape
09.1 Market Overview
09.2 Market Size and Forecast
09.3 Five Forces Analysis
10. Market Segmentation by End-user
10.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market by End-user 2014-2019
11. Value Chain for Premium Denim Jeans
12. Geographical Segmentation
12.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019
12.2 Premium Denim Jeans Market in Europe
12.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
12.3 Premium Denim Jeans Market in APAC
12.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
12.4 Premium Denim Jeans Market in North America
12.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
12.5 Premium Denim Jeans Market in ROW
12.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
13. Geographical Segmentation of Premium Denim Jeans by Starting Price
14. Buying Criteria
15. Market Growth Drivers
16. Drivers and their Impact
17. Market Challenges
18. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
19. Market Trends
20. Trends and their Impact
21. Vendor Landscape
21.1 Competitive Scenario
21.2 Other Prominent Vendors
22. Key Vendor Analysis
22.1 ASOS.com
22.1.1 Key Facts
22.1.2 Business Overview
22.1.3 Product Segmentation
22.1.4 SWOT Analysis
22.2 Farfetch
22.2.1 Key Facts
22.2.2 Business Overview
22.2.3 Business Strategy
22.2.4 SWOT Analysis
22.3 Highland Group
22.3.1 Key Facts
22.3.2 Business Overview
22.3.3 Business Strategy
22.3.4 Recent Developments
22.3.5 SWOT Analysis
22.4 Nordstrom
22.4.1 Key Facts
22.4.2 Business Overview
22.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
22.4.4 Business Strategy
22.4.5 Recent Developments
22.4.6 SWOT Analysis
22.5 VF
22.5.1 Key Facts
22.5.2 Business Overview
22.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
22.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
22.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
22.5.6 Business Strategy
22.5.7 Recent Developments
22.5.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
