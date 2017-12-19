Premium Denim Jeans 2017 Global Market - Key Players, Key Region, Outlook, SWOT Analysis - Forecasts to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Premium Denim Jeans Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Premium Denim Jeans Market 2017

The premium denim jeans market includes all those denim jeans which cost $160 and above. The end users for these products are usually the HNWIs who are willing to spend more money for a good pair of jeans. What sets it apart from the normal jeans is the comfortable fit and premium quality of the cloth, as well as the label attached to them.

The analyst forecast the global premium denim jeans market to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present conditions and the growth scenario of the global premium denim jeans market for the period 2015-2019.

Based on geographic regions, the market has been segmented as below:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/123134-global-premium-denim-jeans-market-2015-2019



The report, namely Global Premium Denim Market 2015-2019, is based on an in-depth market analysis, with inputs from industry experts. The report includes the key vendors operating in the market.

Key Vendors

• ASOS.com

• Farfetch

• Highland Group

• Nordstrom

• VF

• Zalando

Other Prominent Vendors

• Agave

• Armani Exchange

• Banana Republic

• Calvin Klein Jeans

• Citizens of Humanity

• DKNY JEANS

Key Market Driver

• Rise in Disposable Income

• For a full and detailed list, view our report

Key Market Challenge

• Rapid Changes in Fashion and Trends

• For a full and detailed list, view our report

Key Market Trend

• Increase in Demand for Luxury Goods in APAC

• For a full and detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/123134-global-premium-denim-jeans-market-2015-2019



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Global Denim Jeans Market

06.1 Global Denim Jeans Market 2014

06.2 Segmentation of Global Denim Jeans Market

07. Global Denim Jeans Market by Product Type

08. Perceptual Mapping of Premium Denim Jeans

09. Market Landscape

09.1 Market Overview

09.2 Market Size and Forecast

09.3 Five Forces Analysis

10. Market Segmentation by End-user

10.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market by End-user 2014-2019

11. Value Chain for Premium Denim Jeans

12. Geographical Segmentation

12.1 Global Premium Denim Jeans Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019

12.2 Premium Denim Jeans Market in Europe

12.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.3 Premium Denim Jeans Market in APAC

12.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.4 Premium Denim Jeans Market in North America

12.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.5 Premium Denim Jeans Market in ROW

12.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

13. Geographical Segmentation of Premium Denim Jeans by Starting Price

14. Buying Criteria

15. Market Growth Drivers

16. Drivers and their Impact

17. Market Challenges

18. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

19. Market Trends

20. Trends and their Impact

21. Vendor Landscape

21.1 Competitive Scenario

21.2 Other Prominent Vendors

22. Key Vendor Analysis

22.1 ASOS.com

22.1.1 Key Facts

22.1.2 Business Overview

22.1.3 Product Segmentation

22.1.4 SWOT Analysis

22.2 Farfetch

22.2.1 Key Facts

22.2.2 Business Overview

22.2.3 Business Strategy

22.2.4 SWOT Analysis

22.3 Highland Group

22.3.1 Key Facts

22.3.2 Business Overview

22.3.3 Business Strategy

22.3.4 Recent Developments

22.3.5 SWOT Analysis

22.4 Nordstrom

22.4.1 Key Facts

22.4.2 Business Overview

22.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014

22.4.4 Business Strategy

22.4.5 Recent Developments

22.4.6 SWOT Analysis

22.5 VF

22.5.1 Key Facts

22.5.2 Business Overview

22.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

22.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

22.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

22.5.6 Business Strategy

22.5.7 Recent Developments

22.5.8 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued