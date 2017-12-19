Natural and Synthetic Food Color Global Industry 2017 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

The analysts forecast the global natural and synthetic food colors market to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the period 2014-2019.

Global Natural and Synthetic Food Color Market

Description

Food colors are any type of dye, pigments, or substances that impart color when added to food or drinks. The exact color of the dye or pigment depends on the concentration, pH, and nature of the food. The food colors can be segmented as natural and synthetic food colors. Natural food colors are extracted from vegetables, fruit, minerals, and animals. They do not contain any added chemicals while synthetic food colors are made from chemicals. The demand for natural food colors is driving the growth of the food color market globally.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present conditions and the market growth scenario of the global natural and synthetic food colors market for the period 2015-2019.

The market for food colors can be segmented as:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Segmentation of natural food colors by type:

• Carotenoids

• Curcumin

• Anthocyanin

• Paprika extract

• Spirulina

• Chlorophyll

• Others

Segmentation of synthetic food colors by type:

• Green 1

• Blue 1

• Blue 2

• Red 3

• Red 40

• Orange B

• Citrus Red 2

• Yellow 6

• Yellow 5

The Global Natural and Synthetic Food Colors Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also covers the landscape of the global natural and synthetic food colors market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Chr Hansen

• DD Williamson

• Dohler

• Fioro Colori

• Sensient Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• AFIS

• Ajanta Food Colors

• Ateco

• Ameri Color

• BASF

• Neelikon

• Naturex

• Chromatec

Market driver

• Increase in demand for processed food

Market driver

Market challenge

• High cost of natural food coloring ingredients

Market challenge

Market trend

• Shift from synthetic to natural food colors

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

PART 06: Global natural food colors market 2014-2019

Market size and forecast

Types of natural food colors

PART 07: Global synthetic food colors market 2014-2019

Market size and forecast

Types of synthetic food colors

Five forces analysis

PART 08: Market segmentation by application

Global synthetic and natural food colors market by application

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

Global synthetic and natural food colors market by geography

Natural and synthetic food colors market in North America

Natural and synthetic food colors market in Europe

Natural and synthetic food colors market in APAC

Natural and synthetic food colors market in ROW

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

