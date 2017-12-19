Stand Alone Cloud Storage 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.12% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global standalone cloud storage market to grow at a CAGR of 31.12% over the period 2014-2019.
Global Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
Business enterprises have become increasingly dependent on the Internet to run their business and drive revenue growth. The cloud is one of the most effective alternatives for the traditional on-premises storage. In standalone cloud storage, enterprises can lease their storage infrastructure to a standalone cloud storage service provider. Standalone cloud storage is one among several cloud-based storage service offerings currently being utilized by many enterprises worldwide. SMEs benefit more than large enterprises as it considerably reduces data storage costs, improves efficiency, and ensures easy access to data from anywhere and at any time. Moreover, standalone cloud storage enables enterprises to reduce their IT infrastructural costs significantly.
Covered in this report
This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the global standalone cloud storage market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the overall market size, the report considers the revenue generated through standalone cloud storage services.
The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the key leading vendors. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key emerging trends.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• Amazon Web Services
• AT&T
• Google
• HP
• IBM
• Microsoft
Other prominent vendors
• Accenture
• Amazon Web Services
• ARM Holdings
• Atmel
• Atos
• Bosch Software Innovations
• Broadcom
• CSC
• CTS
• Dell
• Digi International
• Echelon
• Ericsson
• Freescale Semiconductor
• Google
• Hitachi
• HP
• Huawei Technologies
• Infineon Technologies
• Infosys
• Livion
• Microsoft
• National Instruments
• NEC
• Oracle
• PTC
• Quuppa
• Rockwell Automation
• Roima
• SAP
• Siemens
• TCS
• Tech Mahindra
• Texas Instruments
• Tieto
• Trelab
• Unisys Corporation
• Verizon Communications
• Zebra Technologies
• ZTE
Market driver
• Increase in volume of data generated by enterprises
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Data security and privacy issues
Market challenge
• Data security and privacy issues
Market trend
• Increase in outsourcing of storage services
Market trend
• Increase in outsourcing of storage services
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
