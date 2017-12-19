Stand Alone Cloud Storage 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.12% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global standalone cloud storage market to grow at a CAGR of 31.12% over the period 2014-2019.

Global Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

Business enterprises have become increasingly dependent on the Internet to run their business and drive revenue growth. The cloud is one of the most effective alternatives for the traditional on-premises storage. In standalone cloud storage, enterprises can lease their storage infrastructure to a standalone cloud storage service provider. Standalone cloud storage is one among several cloud-based storage service offerings currently being utilized by many enterprises worldwide. SMEs benefit more than large enterprises as it considerably reduces data storage costs, improves efficiency, and ensures easy access to data from anywhere and at any time. Moreover, standalone cloud storage enables enterprises to reduce their IT infrastructural costs significantly.

Covered in this report

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the global standalone cloud storage market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the overall market size, the report considers the revenue generated through standalone cloud storage services.

The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the key leading vendors. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key emerging trends.

Key regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Amazon Web Services

• AT&T

• Google

• HP

• IBM

• Microsoft

Other prominent vendors

• Accenture

• ARM Holdings

• Atmel

• Atos

• Bosch Software Innovations

• Broadcom

• CSC

• CTS

• Dell

• Digi International

• Echelon

• Ericsson

• Freescale Semiconductor

• Hitachi

• Huawei Technologies

• Infineon Technologies

• Infosys

• Livion

• National Instruments

• NEC

• Oracle

• PTC

• Quuppa

• Rockwell Automation

• Roima

• SAP

• Siemens

• TCS

• Tech Mahindra

• Texas Instruments

• Tieto

• Trelab

• Unisys Corporation

• Verizon Communications

• Zebra Technologies

• ZTE

Market driver

• Increase in volume of data generated by enterprises

Market driver

Market challenge

• Data security and privacy issues

Market challenge

Market trend

• Increase in outsourcing of storage services

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Benefits of standalone cloud storage

Categories of data

Types of storage

Cost for cloud storage

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Overview of cloud computing

Overview

Cloud storage segmentation

Cloud service segmentation

IaaS classification

Cloud storage working model

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Regions

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Key vendors

Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

AT&T

Google

HP

IBM

Microsoft

………..CONTINUED