Stand Alone Cloud Storage 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 31.12% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global standalone cloud storage market to grow at a CAGR of 31.12% over the period 2014-2019. 

Global Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

Business enterprises have become increasingly dependent on the Internet to run their business and drive revenue growth. The cloud is one of the most effective alternatives for the traditional on-premises storage. In standalone cloud storage, enterprises can lease their storage infrastructure to a standalone cloud storage service provider. Standalone cloud storage is one among several cloud-based storage service offerings currently being utilized by many enterprises worldwide. SMEs benefit more than large enterprises as it considerably reduces data storage costs, improves efficiency, and ensures easy access to data from anywhere and at any time. Moreover, standalone cloud storage enables enterprises to reduce their IT infrastructural costs significantly. 

Covered in this report 
This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the global standalone cloud storage market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the overall market size, the report considers the revenue generated through standalone cloud storage services. 

The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the key leading vendors. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key emerging trends. 

Key regions 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA 

Key vendors 
• Amazon Web Services 
• AT&T 
• Google 
• HP 
• IBM 
• Microsoft 

Other prominent vendors 
• Accenture 
• Accenture 
• ARM Holdings 
• Atmel 
• Atos 
• Bosch Software Innovations 
• Broadcom 
• CSC 
• CTS 
• Dell 
• Digi International 
• Echelon 
• Ericsson 
• Freescale Semiconductor 
• Hitachi 
• Hitachi 
• HP 
• Huawei Technologies 
• Infineon Technologies 
• Infosys 
• Livion 
• Microsoft 
• National Instruments 
• NEC 
• Oracle 
• PTC 
• Quuppa 
• Rockwell Automation 
• Roima 
• SAP 
• Siemens 
• TCS 
• Tech Mahindra 
• Texas Instruments 
• Tieto 
• Trelab 
• Unisys Corporation 
• Verizon Communications 
• Zebra Technologies 
• ZTE 

Market driver 
• Increase in volume of data generated by enterprises 
Market challenge 
• Data security and privacy issues 
Market trend 
• Increase in outsourcing of storage services 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary 
Highlights 

PART 02: Scope of the report 
Market overview 
Top-vendor offerings 

PART 03: Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 

PART 04: Introduction 
Key market highlights 

PART 05: Market landscape 
Market overview 
Market size and forecast 
Benefits of standalone cloud storage 
Categories of data 
Types of storage 
Cost for cloud storage 
Five forces analysis 

PART 06: Overview of cloud computing 
Overview 
Cloud storage segmentation 
Cloud service segmentation 
IaaS classification 
Cloud storage working model 

PART 07: Geographical segmentation 
Regions 

PART 08: Market drivers 

PART 09: Impact of drivers 

PART 10: Market challenges 

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges 

PART 12: Market trends 

PART 13: Vendor landscape 
Competitive scenario 
Key vendors 
Other prominent vendors 

PART 14: Key vendor analysis 
AWS (Amazon Web Services) 
AT&T 
Google 
HP 
IBM 
Microsoft 

………..CONTINUED

 

