SystemDomain, Chicago based IT firm, made to "100 Most Promising Technology Companies in the U.S."
Silicon India's research team have shortlisted SystemDomain, Inc. as "Top 100 Most Promising Technology Companies founded/managed by Indians in the U.S."
Silicon India has analyzed over 10,000 technology companies that meet the criteria, and have shortlisted 200 companies that are playing a big role in tackling customer challenges with their innovative solutions. SystemDomain has been chosen as Top 100 Most Promising Technology Company based on merit. Over the years, "si100" has become the default standard for business ranking of companies, founded or managed by the Indian origin professionals in the U.S.
SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, and Physical Access. SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.
SystemDomain provides best-in-class consulting in Cloud services across software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). SystemDomain helps organizations drive innovation and business transformation by increasing business agility, lowering costs, and reducing IT complexity.
SystemDomain provides the Open and Standards-based Mobility Platform that supports the entire application software development lifecycle (SDLC) and empowers enterprises to quickly define, design, build, integrate, deploy, and manage multi-edge app experiences.
“We feel very proud to know that SystemDomain had been shortlisted as Most Promising Technology Company based on merit. It is an honor to be recognized by Silicon India as Top 100 Most Promising Technology Companies for 2017",said Shubhi Garg, President, SystemDomain, Inc, "We will continue to build upon our promise to provide best-in-class solutions and services."
Leading Software Product Companies such as IBM, SAP, Gigya, Rapid7, CheckPoint, B-Scada, RSA, Oracle, Imperva, Trend Micro, Forcepoint, Global Sign, Sailpoint, Okta, Solarwinds, Cybereason, Carbonite and Forgerock had signed strategic partnership with SystemDomain, Inc. to implement their products to solve the business challenges.
About SYSTEMDOMAIN, INC.
SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective services.
www.systemdomaininc.com
About SiliconIndia
SiliconIndia is the largest community of Indian professionals featuring technology, Business, and entrepreneur news. Its editorial team reports on Business and Technology news for their network members and visitors. SiliconIndia is the biggest producer of technology news in India and distribute globally.
www.siliconindia.com
For more Information :
Media Relations
SystemDomain Inc
+1 (630) 544 4180
email us here