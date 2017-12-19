Prof. M. Naganathan's Martyrs Day Speeches in the United States of America
Prof. M. Naganathan of Tamil Nadu delivered two Martyrs speeches in the US in New York & New JerseyNEW YORK, USA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
NEW YORK CIY MARTYRS DAY SPEECH BY PROF. M. NAGANATHAN ON NOVEMBER 27, 2017
Respected Prime Minister of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, Mr.Ruthrakumaran and dear friends. I join with you today in the Martyr Day celebration and pay my respects to the great freedom fighterswho sacrificed their lives for the cause of Tamil Eelam. The great Tamil Leader Prabakaran has emerged as an international leader of Tamils by his eminence and supreme sacrifice.
His immortal achievements are very well respected in Tamil Nadu and the Martyrs Day celebration is going on across the districts of Tamil Nadu. The martyrs of Ancient Tamil Sangam were given the honour and pride by installing a memory stone in the burial place. The unique Tamil leader Prabakaran revived this great legacy and started celebrating the Martyrs Day since 1989. He delivered many lectures on the MartyrsDay, highlighting the need for Tamil Eelam for the welfare of the Tamil people. Therefore, I feel proud to participate in today’s event and share my thoughts. Before coming to this meeting, I visited the memorial of great thinker Thomas Paine on 26th Nov 2017 in New York. He is one of the English men settled in America who extended staunch support for American independence. Even in the Indian war of independence, many British liberals extended their support for thecause of freedom. Notable among them were A.O.Hume and William Wedderburn. In fact, the Congress movement was started by Hume. In India, Dadabhai Naoroji fought against the British imperialism and paved the way for Indian nationalism. Mahatma Gandhi praised their achievements and called them ‘the architects of Indian nationalism’. Similarly, Thomas Paine, though an Englishman, he had laid the foundations for American war of Independence. Thomas Paine had once said that “the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph’. I feel his statement is applicable to the Eelam struggle and the days are not far off to realise the dream of Eelam.
Another famous writing of Thomas Paine is related to the oppression and suppression of the rights of the people of America. He remarked, “Small islands, not capable of protecting themselves are the proper objects of kingdom to take under their care, but there is something very absurd in supposing a continent to be perpetually governed by an island”. Though present-day Eelam may appear to be a small island, it was a big continent. When the continental breakdown took place some thousands of years ago, Tamil Nadu and Eelam remained together. It is a fact that Tamils are very ancient and civilised people among the peoples of various countries in the world.
There are evidences to show Kumari continent existed before the continental disintegration. However, the Tamil population in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and in other countries of the world is nearly around 10 crore. It is a population of a continental size. Therefore, one crore Sinhalese cannot subdue the Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka, as observed by great thinker Thomas Paine in the context of American war of independence.
The unique feature of Tamil language is its inclusive character. Now, the world recognised the inclusive growth as a paradigm for multi-national states. However, as a language, Tamil embraced many religions of different characters and contents during its long journey. Jainism, Buddhism and Christianity are recognised by Tamil scholars and savants who wrote epics of eminence in Tamil. Islamic epic is available in Tamil. Saivaism and Vaishnavism have emerged on the Tamil soil. Of course, there were conflicts among Tamils on religious differences, but they disappeared during 19th and 20th centuries. Tamils live together as a family unit irrespective of the faiths they have follow. Such an inclusive culture and language is degraded and disrespected by the Sinhalese chauvinism in the island nation. We Tamils have to wage a relentless fight against these elements to restore the past legacy of Tamils in Sri Lanka by establishing a separate Tamil Eelam.
It is unfortunate that the Eelam Tamils have to encounter a racial regime since the last 68 years. The father of Eelam Tamils Dr. Selvanayagam had led a peaceful and powerful movement to get the due rights to Tamils in Sri Lanka. The speeches of Tamil leader Selvanayagam in the early 1950s in the Parliament of Sri Lanka had highlighted the hardcore racism adopted by the Sri Lankan rulers irrespective of their political differences.
Selected speeches of Selvanaygam have been published in Tamil. In the introductory remarks poet Kasi Anandhan has rightly said that “Selva created base, but Prabakaran fought the battle’. Why I am quoting this today? The cause of the Tamil Eelam has attained a universal appeal under the great leadership and battle of Tamil leader Velupillai Prabakaran. I visited many countries as Professor of Economics and studied and analysed the political system in those countries. In my firm opinion that Sri Lanka is not at all a democratic country. The country is run by military leaders under the guise of democracy.
Today, the Sri Lankan economy is bankrupt. The defence expenditure has exceeded the GDP level. The debt position of Sri Lanka is in a very critical position. The welfare expenditure has been coming down and the warfare expenditure is going beyond the limit. As per the recent statistics, in Sri Lanka, the child malnutrition among children is high and it is going up. The position of Tamil children in the Eastern part of the nation is worse than the Sinhalese children. How can a nation sustain with all disabilities? It is our bounden duty to bring to the notice of the comity of the nations, the inability of the Sri Lankan government to extend minimum support even to children. The other biggest tragedy in Tamil history is the Mullivaikkal tragedy in 2009. Lakhs of Tamils were killed; thousands of people lost their belongings and livelihood in that great tragedy. How the Sri Lankan government under the precarious economic conditions could help the Tamils to live peacefully in their own land is a moot point.
Though the Human Rights Commission of the United Nations Organisation insisted on an International Enquiry into the matter, the Sri Lankan Government has been resisting and postponing it. Therefore, it is our bounden duty to impress upon the people of all nations to see the injustices done to Ealam Tamils. The assurances given by the Srilankan government to the member nations of the United Nations and Human Rights Council are not honoured.
Under these circumstances, I appreciate the efforts of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam for having appointed an Alternative Monitoring and Accountability Panel to bring justice for Eelam Tamils. This report, I hope, will expose the double standards of the Sri Lankan government to the nations which evince interest in the early settlement of Tamil issues in Sri Lanka.
In these days of geocentric politics, there is a need for unity among Tamils living in different countries of the world. The Sri Lankan Military government is trying to hide the genocide and human right violations against Eelam Tamils.
I consider that unity among the Tamils is the need of the hour. If we are united, we will achieve our goals and Tamil Eelam will blossom. On this Martyrs Day, we must take a pledge to work unitedly for the cause of Tamil Eelam. That will the real tribute to the Martyrs.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
NEW JERSEY MARTYRS DAY SPEECH BY PROF. M. NAGANATHAN ON DECEMBER 2, 2017
Respected Prime Minister of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam, Mr.Ruthrakumaran, Parliament members and friends,
This is my second speech during my tour in US. I attended the Martyrs Day on 27th November 2017 in New York and paid my respects to the martyrs. Once again, I pay my respects to martyrs of Tamil Eelam. We have assembled here to discuss the issues and challenges facing us. In spite of the existence of 10 crore Tamil population across countries, we are challenged by the minority Sinhalese chauvinists of repressive military government of Sri Lanka. I have been telling my friends that Sri Lanka is not a democratic country. The country is led primarily by the military junta. They are capable of spreading falsehood and lies always against the genuine rights of Eelam Tamils. I cite two incidents that I have come across in the last three decades. As you are all well aware about the India-Sri Lanka treaty by Rajiv Gandhi and Jayewardene in 1987. Many clauses found in the treaty are already dead. When the treaty was about to be signed, I was consulted. Eelam Tamil friends under the advice of great thinker Mr.Balasingham came and met me and sought my opinion on this treaty. I suggested to them that it was better to consult an eminent constitutional authority like Dr.Krishna Shetty. He was Professor of Department of Constitutional Law, University of Madras. We then met him at his residence and handed over the copy of the India-Sri Lanka agreement. Dr.Krishna Shetty sought time for a week and asked us to meet again. When we met him, he gave his comments on the document in writing and said that ‘this document is fundamentally a flawed one’. He had explained that the federal features could not fit into the unitary constitution as per the norms and practice of constitutional law. Dr.Krishna Shetty was a great legal luminary. When N.T.Rama Rao government in Andhra Pradesh was dislodged in 1983 by the Union government, he was consulted. Dr.Krishna Shetty had given a six-page note to late leader N.T.Rama Rao. He along with his majority MLAs met the President of India, Mr. Zail Singh and handed over the petition prepared by Dr.Krishna Shetty. After seeing it, the President of India restored the NTR government in Andhra and dismissed the Governor Mr.Ram Lal. Why am I telling this anecdote today? Such an eminent person’s remarks on India-Sri Lanka accord have come true.
JVP challenged the unification of North and East as elaborated in the accord in the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. A five-member bench headed by the Chief Justice Sarath N.Silva had delivered the judgement in October 2006. In this judgement, they described the unification clause mentioned in the accord as unconstitutional, illegal and invalid. As observed earlier by Dr.Krishna Shetty, federal solution cannot be sought in a unitary framework under the provisions of the constitutional law. It proves beyond doubt how Sri Lankan government has betrayed not only India but also the hopes of Eelam Tamils. This is the usual method of the Sri Lankan racist government since 1948.
Many people who claim as experts state that India-Sri Lanka accord is a good solution. The father of the Eelam Tamils, Dr.Selvanayagam had mentioned in his address in the Parliament of Sri Lanka in 1958 that the Sri Lankan government should see the federal provisions of the Swiss Constitution and try to resolve the genuine issues of Tamils. The Swiss Constitution recognised the differences in ethnicity, language, culture and upheld them by making relevant constitutional provisions to give equal status to all nationalities in Switzerland. Knowingly, the Sri Lankan government has committed a fraud on the constitutionalism and misled the whole world that it is trying to give a political solution for the cause of Tamils.
Another incident I myself saw in the International Federalism Conference held at Montreal, Canada in 1999. This conference was attended by the then president of US, Mr.Bill Clinton and 14 heads of the governments of the world and experts on federalism. The three day conference discussed at length the issues faced by different nationalities across the continents in the world. Many sessions were conducted to resolve the ethnic problems in the world. Usually in the morning hours, the political and state leaders will meet the delegates and have discussion for an hour before the sessions begin. In one such meeting, Mr. Peiris, the then Law Minister of Sri Lanka addressed the gathering under the chairmanship of poet and writer Wole Soyinka, a Nobel Laureate in English literature in 1986. Mr.Peiris stated that Sri Lanka is truly following federal principles and accommodating the interests of minority Tamils in the island nation. He said that there was no conflict and there were no issues. Peiris narrated various programmes and policies of Sri Lankan government and concluded his speech. When the question session began, many members wanted to raise questions and pressed their buttons to get a chance. As per the norms followed in the international conferences, only the first three persons were chosen for putting questions. Though I pressed my button, was placed in the fourth. A British delegate got the first chance to raise questions to Mr.Peiris. By virtue of my seating position, I sat next to the British delegate. I immediately wrote a note and handed it over to her, to show how Mr.Peiris was misleading the whole debate. Fortunately, the British scholar raised many questions based on my note. Mr.Peiris was not able to answer the questions raised by others also. Soyinka, the chairperson of the session openly condemned Mr.Peiris for misleading the house and told the delegates that Tamils in Sri Lanka are facing many fundamental issues which were not solved by the island nation. Mr.Peiris was totally exposed. When media persons met after the session, I was asked to explain the deliberations in that session. I told the media how Sri Lankan government has become an international liar and tried to misrepresent the entire Tamil Eelam issues. In fact, the Sri Lankan radio broadcasters my views on Eelam issues.This is the second incident that shows how the Sri Lankan government is capable of uttering bundle of lies before the international audience.
On my way back to Chennai, I stayed for a few days in London. Knowing my presence, Mr.Balasingam asked me to come to his house for a discussion and thanked me for having raised the Tamil Eelam issues in the international seminar. I always plead that unless a strong movement both in Sri Lanka and outside Sri Lanka brings a great pressure, the Sri Lankan government will not yield to the demands of the Eelam Tamils. The present government led by Srisena cannot give a lasting solution to the problems of Eelam Tamils. Hence, I request the Tamils assembled here to show unity and strength to defeat the intentions of Sinhalese military government and to achieve Tamil Eelam.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+1-212- 290- 2925
email us here