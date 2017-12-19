Dara Mortgage Grand Opening in Las Vegas
California mortgage company is open for business in NevadaLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nevada/December 11, 2017 — Dara Mortgage is excited to announce the opening of its new office, expanding its business to the Las Vegas area. Over the last 20 years, Kamran Khosravi, the President and CEO, has focused his business in Southern California, learning every corner of the finance and mortgage banking industry.
To help grow the business, Khosravi will lead the new office himself. “We feel that even though Las Vegas’s population has grown exponentially, the area still has a small town feel and there’s still a lot of room for growth. I’m excited to get started,” he explained. “I mean between the new stadium, the new convention center and some great new hotels, this town is exploding! And of course, the town known for its hospitality deserves hospitable mortgage and real estate services.”
Khosravi decided that the best direction for his team was to focus on consumer-facing mortgage banking. “What we enjoy more than anything is working directly with consumers and real estate agents and bringing our services right to their doorsteps.”
