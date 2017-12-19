“Seeing is Believing” Surreal Show opens at Sparks Gallery
Twenty-one local artists exhibit artworks that explore the enduring allure of SurrealismSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparks Gallery (https://sparksgallery.com/) is pleased to announce the opening of “Seeing is Believing / A Group Show” on January 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bringing together a diverse and exceptional group of more than 30 photographs, sculptures, paintings, and illustrations, the exhibition will highlight the inspired minds and imaginations of each artist’s innermost thoughts, as they transform the everyday mundane into thought provoking explorations of the body, relationships, emotion, form, and inanimate objects.
Exhibition Dates: January 6, 2018 through April 8, 2018
Opening Reception: January 6, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (RSVP Required)
Opening reception wine sales to benefit local nonprofit Traveling Stories (http://travelingstories.org/).
RSVP required for opening night via this webpage: https://sparksgallery.com/exhibitions/exhibition-seeing-believing-group-show
Exhibited Artists:
Alexander Arshansky, Michele Benzamin-Miki, Eric Blau, Ron Carlson, Larry Caveney, David Cuzick, Stacy D’Aguiar, Polly Jacobs Giacchina, Evgeniya Golik, Daniel Ketelhut, Dean MacAdam, Maidy Morhous, Gloria Muriel, Silviu Nica, Minghua Nie, Christopher Polentz, Marissa Quinn, Cheryl Tall, Perry Vazquez, Brady Willmont, Eric Wixon
About the Gallery:
Located in the Gaslamp Quarter of downtown San Diego, the Sparks Gallery (Est 2013) is housed in the historic Sterling Hardware Building between Island and Market on Sixth Avenue. Sparks Gallery represents contemporary artwork by artists living in San Diego and Southern California.
The Gallery was awarded the 2015 People in Preservation Award for Adaptive Reuse by Save Our Heritage Organisation (SOHO). The Gallery serves as a premier event venue in San Diego, offering art exhibitions, art workshops, seminars and private events.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday: 12pm-7pm, Saturday 11am-7pm, and Sunday 11am-5pm. Private appointments also available by calling (619) 696-1416. For more information, visit sparksgallery.com
Sonya Sparks
Sparks Gallery
6196961416
