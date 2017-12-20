MMJ Labs Earns Woman Owned Small Business Certification

L - R Teeter, Valerie, Amy, Jen, Carly, Nicole, Maia

Woman-owned since launching in '06, this certification makes it official and opens new doors. We are excited to better support our veterans and service members!

WOSB is a game-changer! We can reach patients who can benefit most from our innovative, cost-effective technologies: veterans and service members who need to return to optimal health without opioids.” — Amy Baxter MD, Founder & CEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MMJ Labs LLC, industry leader in non-pharmaceutical pain relief and creator of Buzzy® and VibraCool®, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). Certification by the Greater Women's Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), occurred following a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection.

MMJ Labs manufactures reusable pain relief products using its patented Cool-Pulse technology. The company's portfolio of pain relief products for consumers and healthcare clinicians combine a high frequency, low amplitude vibration unit with a thermal source, thus stimulating two pain-inhibiting nerves at once. For rehabilitation, chronic, and post-operative pain, cold is used to synergistically decrease inflammation while decreasing pain.

MMJ Labs’ award-winning Buzzy® device has blocked pain from over 31 million needle procedures. VibraCool® Vibrating Cryotherapy combines the unique frequency of Buzzy with larger ice packs and orthopedic soft goods compression strap, providing a wearable cold therapy product for aches, muscle stiffness, and injury pain. Applications include post-surgical pain, carpal tunnel, sports recovery, rehabilitation, tendinitis and plantar fasciitis.

The company's mission is to reduce worldwide pain as the market leader in effective non-invasive analgesia. This WBE Certification furthers this mission and allows MMJ Labs to deliver pain relief to a wider audience.

"MMJ Labs has always been a woman-owned small business with big goals. This official certification will help us add value as a partner for prime vendors, distributors, and government providers as they strive to achieve their supplier diversity and procurement goals. Our solutions improve immunization adherence, drive therapeutic compliance, reduce procedure times and minimize the use of opioids. Our core focus is delivering drug-free pain relief to those in highest need," says Nicole O'Brien, Director of Channel Marketing & Business Development.

Earlier this month, Ms. O'Brien participated in the National Veterans Small Business Engagement event in St. Louis. She learned more about the medical needs of veterans and how this WOSB certification can help MMJ Labs support the strategic goals of the professionals who serve them.

MMJ Labs supplies pain relief products to federal clinics and hospitals, in addition to prime vendor wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, clinics and retail outlets. By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About MMJ LABS LLC

MMJ Labs is a woman owned and operated business headquartered at their Hive in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 2006 by Dr. Amy Baxter, a pediatrician and pain researcher, MMJ Labs develops reusable, inexpensive physiologic products for personal pain control. Over a quarter million people have used the flagship product Buzzy®, a bee-shaped palm-sized device combining cold and vibration to combat needle pain. When placed between the brain and the pain, the competing stimulus controls or inhibits sharp pain. Additional pain solutions include DistrACTION® cards that reduce procedural pain through distraction, and VibraCool® Vibrating Cryotherapy.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

VibraCool - Simple Serious Relief