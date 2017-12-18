John Marshall Law School Holds 204th Commencement
John Marshall alumnus Judge Anna Helen Demacopoulos (’85) delivered the commencement address. In 2008, Demacopoulos was elected as an Illinois Circuit Court Judge in Cook County and currently serves in the Chancery Division, presiding over complex high-profile cases. She also serves as a faculty member on various topics for the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Education and has co-authored the judicial bench book on driving under the influence.
John Marshall Professor Arthur Acevedo received the 2017 Lex Ancilla Justitiae Award. The award, which translates to “law is the servant of justice,” is given to the faculty member who the graduating class believes best embodies this guiding principle of education at John Marshall. Graduating student Angelo Tzivas presented the award to Professor Acevedo.
Laura Absher Wibberley delivered the valedictory address. Wibberley received her undergraduate degree from Middle Tennessee State University and earned her paralegal certificate from Roosevelt University. Before starting law school, Wibberley worked for the Chicago Transit Authority as a senior paralegal. While at John Marshall, Wibberley served as an Associate Justice on the Moot Court Honors Council, an editorial board member on The John Marshall Law Review and competed in the Benjamin N. Cardozo Law School/BMI National Moot Court Competition in Entertainment and Communications Law. Wibberley also received the Arba N. Waterman Scholarship.
