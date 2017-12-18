3D Hologram Rentals Releases Video of Latest Trade Show Holo Displays
Chicago area hologram display company announces the release of a brand new video showcasing the latest in trade show hologram displays.
The video produced by 3D Hologram Rentals showcases three individual displays that highlight automobile and racing visuals, parts, and products. Those who watch the videos are able to see how these holographic displays garner attention and stand out in a crowded room, as passing attendees stop to admire the work. Racecars and their drivers—visible from almost any angle around the display—appear in three dimensions. It’s hard not to notice the ability of these trade show displays to stand out to what might otherwise be a jaded crowd.
View showcase video on the 3DHR YouTube channel
View sample holographic content video here
“Showcase Videos are a really useful tool for showing off holograms in a real world setting,” said Mark Smith, owner and founder of 3D Hologram Rentals. “When people hear about holograms, a lot of them picture those old fuzzy blue colored projections. They really need to see a holographic display to realize how far the technology has come and how much a modern holographic display can do.” Smith explained that modern holographic technology can operate in almost any light, while displaying realistic three-dimensional looking images.
That’s particularly important for clients who compete for attention in ever-more-crowded marketplaces. The SEMA trade show in Las Vegas, which is held every year to celebrate marketing in automotive parts, is a prime example of a saturated venue. Marketers celebrating their marketing are always going to bring their A-games—meaning the trade show displays at SEMA have always been top notch. As the video released by 3D Hologram Rentals shows, however, 3D holographic displays are a potent way to stand out and get some well earned attention.
According to Smith, a team from 3D Hologram Rentals traveled to Las Vegas in order to install the holographic displays properly within the convention venue. This isn’t necessary for all convention floor 3D hologram displays, but it is a service that 3D Hologram Rentals often provides to its clients in order to ensure the smoothest operation possible. Because the displays commissioned for the SEMA trade show included custom motion and music, this more intricate set up ended up paying off during the event. As the video of the SEMA trade show makes clear, the holographic displays were difficult to ignore—making the branding and messaging involved much more potent and effective. Those interested in holographic displays for trade shows and conventions can now see this for themselves by watching the video released by 3D Hologram Rentals.
Contact 3D Hologram Rental at 630.620.0000
Email 3D Hologram Rental at Info@3dhologramrentals.com
Visit main website at www.3dhologramRentals.com
About 3D Hologram Rentals: 3D Hologram Rentals is a Chicago-based holographic display rental company. 3D Hologram Rentals offers 3DHR displays that clients can use live and on site. Because of their extensive history using holographic technologies, the team at 3D Hologram Rentals is able to create cutting edge, attention-grabbing displays. With 3D Hologram Rentals, you are working with leaders in the industry, exceptionally focused on creating new experiences for your guests and clients - 3D, life-like images in a powerful POP or trade show tool. - Incorporate physical elements and actual products into your display. - Set up for any environment - just add power. - Incredible interactive control over your imagery. - Sleek, modern design that puts the focus on your product or company. - Build audience engagement and interest. - Exceptional return on investment.
View the holograms displays in action on their YouTube channel
Contact 3D Hologram Rental at 630.620.0000
Email 3D Hologram Rental at Info@3dhologramrentals.com
Mark R. Smith
3D Hologram Rentals
630.620.2000
email us here
3D Hologram Rentals Display - Las Vegas Convention Center Trade Show Booth Exhibit Hall Highlights