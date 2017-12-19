Worlds Fair Nano San Francisco Returns March 10-11, 2018 for Second Annual Fair of Technology, Innovation, and Futurism

Early Bird Tickets go on Sale Wednesday, December 20th, 2017 at 12pm PST for the Largest Consumer Facing West Coast Showcase of Tech & Innovation.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, December 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worlds Fair Nano San Francisco 2018, the World's Greatest Future Festival, will return to the city of San Francisco on Saturday and Sunday, March 10 & 11, 2018, located on the waterfront at Pier 48. Worlds Fair Nano is San Francisco's premier consumer-facing showcase of futurist ideas and tech hardware aimed at making the world a better place. This year's Fair will continue to deliver the opportunity for attendees to see, experience, learn, and share more in the rapidly emerging subculture of futurism and futurists.Through the interactive exhibition area and the speaker series, key topics of Worlds Fair Nano San Francisco 2018 will include the latest innovations in technology hardware including everything from drones to bionic limbs; food technology such as vertical farming, lab grown meat, home farming, crickets as an alternative protein source; virtual reality experiences such as the latest HMDs, haptic suits, motion simulators, hand tracking, en masse viewing, and other 4D VR experiences; robotics including gesture control, STEM learning kits, and humanoid robots; artificial intelligence including BINA 48, the world's most advanced social robot; mobility including everything from electric skateboards to autonomous vehicles to rockets; deep space including extraterrestrial colonization and the search for alien life; health and fitness innovations including everything from wearable technology to cyborgs to gene editing to GMOs; alternative society topics including discussions about everything from the ways the blockchain and cryptocurrency could revolutionize banking to democracy and sea steading; pet technology like tracking, monitoring and feeding devices; 3D printing technology and the maker community; the latest consumer IoT and smarthome technology; wellness technology such as meditative 'flow state' induction technology and EEG headbands. Tickets are now on sale for Worlds Fair Nano San Francisco 2018 with Early Bird Pricing in effect through Sunday, December 31st, 2017 at 11:59 pm PT. Attendees are encouraged to buy their tickets now to take advantage of the discounted pricing and add the Fair to their March plans. Ticket prices increase Monday, January 1st, 2018.What: Worlds Fair Nano San Francisco 2018Where: Pier 48, San Francisco, CA 94158When: Saturday & Sunday, March 10 & 11, 2018, 10am - 6pmEvent Website: https://worldsfairnano.com/sf Buy Tickets: https://worldsfairnano.com/sf/tickets Request Press Badges: Please email press@worldsfairusa.com to request a press badgeCall for ExhibitorsAll hardware companies in and around the West Coast and beyond are encouraged to submit an application to participate in Worlds Fair Nano San Francisco 2018. Applications to exhibit are open and being accepted until February 16, 2018 at 11:59 pm PT. Interested exhibitors can find more information and the application form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WorldsFairNano Social Media Facebook : facebook.com/events/1527170653998310/Instagram: instagram.com/worldsfairnano/Twitter: twitter.com/worldsfairnanoYouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCGov3v6D4LdhVFbTd-aBG7gAbout Worlds Fair NanoWorlds Fair Nano is the World's Greatest Future Festival - a showcase of technology innovation, ingenuity, creativity, and a celebration of the futurist movement. The mission of Worlds Fair Nano is to make the future exciting and accessible to everyone. It's a place for people of all ages, backgrounds, and tech savvy to learn about the incredible ideas and technologies that will shape our world in both the near and distant future.Worlds Fair Nano will host 3 Fairs in 2018 and will host over 30,000 attendees across three events in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Worlds Fair Nano San Francisco expects to see upwards of 100 exhibiting companies, 50 speakers, and 10,000 attendees.Worlds Fair Nano is organized by Worlds Fair USA, an organization that plans to host the first full-scale, 6-month, World Expo in the United States since 1984. For more information about Worlds Fair USA, visit http://www.worldsfairusa.com

Robot assistants, flying cars, bionic boots and more. Say hello to the tech of the future.