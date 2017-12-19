Transformative Engineering Introduces the HDS-42AVR
A 4 in, 2 out HDMI solution for a 4K world. Get the best performance from Your Existing AVR/Processor AND Your New 4K Sources and TV.NORWOOD, MA, USA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HDS-42AVR incorporates many advanced technologies to accomplish switching and distribution of (4) High Definition MultiMedia Interface (HDMI) Ultra High Definition (“4K”) sources to two outputs.
One output is a full-resolution and original format video presentation of your selected input. The second output is designed to present full audio formats of your selected input, but without video. In addition, this audio signal, carried over HDMI, is presented with High Definition Copyright Protection (HDCP) and HDMI versions that will allow connection to a previous generation audio/video processor or receiver capable of handling HDMI 1.4 with HDCP v1.0.
The application design for this product is to allow multiple (up to four) HDMI 2.0 sources utilizing HDCP 2.2 to be fully enjoyed with a current UHD (“4K”) display capable of handling HDCP 2.2, while transferring the audio only portion of the source to your Audio playback system, which is not capable of handling the HDCP 2.2 and HDMI 2.0 signals. Without this device, you would not be able to listen to the higher-level audio streams such as Dolby True HD and DTS-X, which are only available from the HDMI signal path. In fact, attempting to connect any HDMI 2.0 signal (audio or video) into your older receiver/processor will yield no output to your display or speakers.
Until now, the only solution would have been to replace your audio/video processor/receiver.
See Rave Publications Video: http://www.ravepubs.com/rave-video/cedia-2017-transformative-engineering-shows-hds-42avr-to-connect-hi-resolution-audio-with-4k-video/
See Brent Butterworth’s of SoundStage! comments (scroll down to product #8 of 9)
http://www.ravepubs.com/rave-video/cedia-2017-transformative-engineering-shows-hds-42avr-to-connect-hi-resolution-audio-with-4k-video/
Jon Ralston
Transformative Engineering
781-769-6410
email us here