‘The Road Beyond - What Nobody Tells You About Selling a Midsized Business’ a new book and recent Forbes press
A book release for business owners, 'The Road Beyond' - and multiple recent press mentions in Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur and the Huffington Post.
“The idea for the book came from a culmination of fifteen years of countless client meetings with business owners and investors,” says Achim Neumann, President, A Neumann & Associates, LLC, a New Jersey based M&A and business brokerage firm. “Unfortunately, there are many misconceptions about mid-sized business sales, and only a very few selected advisors will provide comprehensive, honest, and true advice. With this book, we have closed this void by highlighting the lesser-talked-about topics.”
The 170 page soft-cover book, priced at $19.95, is distributed by Neumann’s own firm as well as through major book retailers nationwide.
In addition, recent press mentions in Forbes and Entrepreneur magazine discussed the pre-requisites of successfully selling a mid-sized business, whereas the Huffington Post and INC magazine outlined the firm’s approach to valuations and M&A Advisors.
# # #
About A Neumann & Associates, LLC
A Neumann & Associates, LLC is a professional mergers & acquisitions advisor and business broker firm having assisted business owners and buyers in the business valuation and business transfer process through its affiliations for the past 30 years. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and over 5,000 valuations performed through its affiliation, the company has senior trusted professionals with a deep knowledge base in multiple field offices from Connecticut to Florida The firm’s competitive fees are based on successfully completing transactions and all client contact is completely confidential. For more information, please contact A Neumann & Associates at 732-872-6777 or Info@NeumannAssociates.com
Achim Neumann
A Neumann & Associates, LLC
732.7474.6777
email us here
What separates A Neumann & Associates from competition