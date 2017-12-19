Native American Tribes Will Profit from Full Circle Cannabis’ Consultancy Services
Full Circle Cannabis Offer Consultancy Services to Native American TribesSEATTLE , WA, US, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Circle Cannabis are offering consultancy services to provide Native American Tribes with the skills and the resources they need to establish a successful medical grade cannabis business.
The Seattle-based company has partnered with Ultra Health, a leading pharmaceutical company in the medical cannabis industry, to offer advice, support and practical resources to new business start-ups across the US.
Ultra Health is a pharmaceutical company specializing in working with Native ventures; by partnering with them, Full Circle Cannabis is all set to deliver a full suite of consultancy services that will open up positive opportunities for entrepreneurs from Native American Tribes. Consultants will be fully equipped to guide individuals in operating profitable businesses producing cannabis products for medical purposes.
“Our partners have developed systems that allow cannabinoids from medical cannabis to be administered more effectively to ease pain and suffering, said Andrew Cooksey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “Native American Tribes that partner with us will play a part in cultivating cannabis for this very purpose. At the same time, communities will benefit from profitable business opportunities that are easy to set up and environmentally friendly.”
Established in 2009, the Consultants at Full Circle Cannabis have experience of designing, formulating and managing cannabis-related economic development opportunities. The venture is expected to open up employment opportunities and build knowledge and skills in the community. The company is able to offer funding for projects, or Tribes can choose to self fund.
Consultancy services will guide businesses in environmentally sustainable operations. Systems designed by environmentally conscious engineers are designed to use land to maximum effect, cultivate all parts of the cannabis plant, and reduce energy usage to minimize environmental impact.
“Our goal is to align medical cannabis with cutting-edge formulation technologies and the highest available Pharma standards,” said Kyle Kossen, Operation Manager of Full Circle Cannabis. “ Our products, manufacturing facility and production processes are subject to stringent quality assurance procedures, from the initial planning and validations, through manufacturing and quality control of the finished products.”
The cannabis industry goes from strong to stronger as it becomes more accepted as a medical treatment. The Consultants at Full Circle Cannabis aim to empower Native American tribes to grow, produce and distribute medical grade cannabis for use in smokeless cannabis products. Using state-of-the-art extraction methods, they have created a range of products that deliver highly precise dosages quickly and effectively. Tablets, suppositories, oral sprays and inhalers will provide better delivery with regard to safety and dosage, helping to treat conditions such as cardiovascular disease, opioid addiction, autism and other medical conditions.
