Roof Crafters Builds Special Cooking Trailer for Local Charity Events
Louisiana's own Roof Crafters from the Baton Rouge Louisiana area designs and builds special event cooking trailer to aid local schools, churches and charities
Louisiana Roof Crafters, LLC of Baton Rouge, Louisiana builds a special cooking trailer for local charities, churches and schools as part of its enduring mission to contribute to the community and help those in need. This unique trailer will help those in need residing in the Hammond, Denham Springs, Baton Rouge and North Shore areas of Louisiana. However, charities outside the Greater Baton Rouge region are welcome to use its services, too.
"Roof Crafters is thrilled to be able to offer this special cooking trailer to our local charities. Our team came up with this idea from the local love of Cajun food in Louisiana," explains Roof Crafters team leader and roofing expert Will Lampton.
A Special Trailer for a Special Community
The cooking trailer was specially designed and crafted by the Roof Crafters team for the local charities of Denham Springs, Hammond, Baton Rouge and the North Shore areas of Louisiana. Local charities will be able to serve up local Louisiana-flavor Cajun dishes and other cuisine thanks to the cooking trailer's crawfish boilers and barbecue grills. To use the cooking trailer for an event, schools, churches and charities based in these areas and the surrounding communities of Greater Baton Rouge need only to contact Roof Crafters and put in a request. Roof Crafters provides delivery, set up and pickup services for the schools and churches that want to use the cooking trailer for an event. Charities just need to contact Roof Crafters to pick up the cooking trailer at the end of their events. As part of its gratitude for the community's continuous support, Roof Crafters is providing these services to local charities for free. Contact Roof Crafters for more information or to make a request for local charities in the Greater Baton Rouge region of Louisiana.
About Roof Crafters, LLC
Louisiana-based Roof Crafters, LLC provides years of experience delivering professional roofing services expertise in the roofing construction industry. As a leading contractor, Roof Crafters also serves as a trusted source for expert roofing services as a technically advanced roofing contractor. Roof Crafters provides quality professional roofing services using the best roofing materials and contractors who continuously learn innovative practices via ongoing CertainTeed training. Roof Crafters offers confidence every client can leverage thanks to its CertainTeed Roofing certifications and its accredited membership in the Better Business Bureau.
Louisiana Roof Crafters LLC
Raise The Rank
601-551-5877
email us here