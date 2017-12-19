Deep River Books Taps FrontGate Media to Assist Authors with Faith-based Social Media Strategy
This yearlong contract with FrontGate’s Social Media Division provides Deep River Books with two individual coaching sessions with each author, and a quarterly group webinar. Deep River Books has signed a wide variety of authors, so these coaching sessions allow FrontGate to give exclusive and focused plans and input to meet each individual author’s needs and questions. FrontGate will be assisting with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and/or LinkedIn campaigns.
The quarterly webinar conferences for the entire Deep River Books imprint will be 45-minutes in length and will allow for visuals, screen shares, and demonstrations in each area of discussion. This content will also be available for authors who may have been interested in participating, but were unable to attend the live conferences.
Topics covered for authors may include social media strategy, content development, engagement, execution and analysis.
“Many of our authors have stated that social media is something they know they need, but may not feel like they are qualified or truly understand ways to fully utilize the platforms.’ states Bill Carmichael, President of Deep River Books.
“We are excited about the value that FrontGate’s in-depth training gives to our authors to help them maximize their online potential and grow their individual brands.”
“It has never been more important for authors to develop and build their own audience through lead generation and relationship building in social media and digital communications. We love to empower authors to take control of their social media,” shares Scott A. Shuford, Founder and President of FrontGate Media. “We are excited about the excellent group of talented writers the diversity of books from Deep River Books. We look forward to raising the tide for the whole group.”
FrontGate Media has a long history of serving Christian publishers and authors, including serving as the agency for the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association’s (ECPA) recent events: the PUBu Marketing Conference, The Christy Awards, and the launch of their inaugural Writers’ Conference which all took place in Nashville in November.
About Deep River Books
Deep River Books has become a leader in innovative publishing solutions for authors, with several books on various best-seller lists. Their unique mentoring approach to full-service partnership publishing has set a standard for excellence in both production, marketing, and sales. http://deepriverbooks.com/
About FrontGate Media
Award-winning FrontGate Media (http://FrontGateMedia.com) is the leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience. With a 16-year track record of success, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full-service agency and media group has been trusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Social Media & Marketing, and Media Buying. FrontGate’s own Web & Events Network also provides reach to millions of people each month via their sites, events and email subscribers. Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and non-profit organizations seeking the faith-based and family-friendly audiences.
###
Lori Heiselman
FrontGate PR
714-553-5181
email us here