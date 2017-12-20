Sureline Systems Dynamically Expands Asian Channel Partner Ecosystem
Inks Distribution Agreements with Industry Leaders in China and JapanSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sureline Systems, a leader in enterprise-class physical and virtual server, and cloud migration and disaster recovery software solutions today announced a major expansion of its channel partner distribution ecosystem with the addition of Networld Corp. headquartered in Tokyo Japan and Unigen, headquartered in Fremont California with offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen in P.R. China. With the addition of these new partners, Sureline has significantly broadened its reach in the Asian markets.
Networld Corp., is Japan's preeminent solution distributor of IT infrastructure offerings and technology solutions provide technology products and related services to transform the corporate IT infrastructure in the era of cloud computing. Early on addressing server, storage and networking, application and desktop virtualization, they are leading the next generation of IT infrastructure.
Unigen Corporation is an established leader in the design and manufacture of custom DRAM and Flash modules, and Original Design and Manufacturing, Warehousing and device Programming services. Headquartered in Fremont, California, the company has ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified manufacturing in California, and in Asia. Unigen markets its custom designed products to OEMs worldwide in embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, and medical industries.
“We are very excited to add these strategic partners to our channel ecosystem,” said Steve Gearing, Director of Channel and Sales, Sureline Systems, Inc. “We believe that their inclusion will dramatically expand our cloud migration and disaster recovery offerings in the Asian markets while providing an outstanding experience for their customers. Together we are providing industry-leading solutions that will allow their customers to expand their competitive advantage in their chosen markets.”
