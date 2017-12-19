UKIES Shoes Are The Solution To Heels In the Workplace Debate
While many women love wearing high heels, the impact of wearing poor quality shoes all day in a corporate environment can cause serious health issues.
Heels in the workplace have been a hot topic in the past 12 months, with many workplaces still enforcing high heels for women as part of office dress codes.
Podiatrist Dr Jennifer Price says, "As a podiatric physician, one of the most common complaints I hear from women is pain in the ball of the foot and toes. Unfortunately, most high heel shoes lack the proper support, cushioning and design needed for all-day comfort. This can result in conditions such as painful corns and calluses, hammertoes and neuromas.”
Kavita Khaitan the co-Founder of UKIES wanted to make the comfortable and stylish shoes every woman has wished for a reality.
UKIES were the result of a combination of Kavita’s design background and her husband Umesh K Khaitan’s extensive engineering and manufacturing background. Together they came up with the innovative UKIES nanoGel technology.
Podiatrist Dr Jennifer Price says, “Finding a shoe that embodies both style and comfort can be challenging. Now there is finally a shoe that can deliver. UKIES are designed to help keep women on their feet all day long. The exclusive nanoGel™ technology built into their women's high heel shoes provides more than ample cushioning and toe room while also keeping feet securely in place. After wearing UKIES, I was surprised that such a fashionable shoe could provide so much comfort. I would highly recommend these shoes to any woman who wants to look and feel great all-day long. "
The innovative husband and wife duo behind UKIES were on a mission to solve a problem woman have been experiencing for decades: How to wear stylish high heels without discomfort, by designing shoes that even podiatrists want to wear.
The Khaitan’s hired a polymer chemist, consulted with a footwear professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, brought on a local podiatrist, and together rebuilt the interior of the high heel.
The technical development process took two years, and Kavita then worked with designers in Italy and manufacturers in Spain to develop the final stylish product.
Founded just two years ago, UKIES Shoes has, in a short time span, solved a problem that has plagued women who love high heels for decades. The husband and wife founders of UKIES have spent two years in research and development of the UKIES nanoGel technology which is now built into every UKIES Shoe.
Using modern materials to develop dual layer technology, UKIES shoes provide full support in stylish and fashionable footwear. UKIES shoes use the same materials used in football helmets to block out the ground impact that comes from walking. To deliver a great product UKIES also use Cool Max fabric to keep feet odorless, cool and dry.
The UKIES shoe revolution will mean women no longer have to choose style over comfort in the workplace and can now meet corporate dress codes without discomfort.
More information and FAQs can be found HERE.
UKIES Technology Explained