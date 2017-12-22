99MerchantAccount.com Wins Retail CIO Outlook Magazine's Top POS Provider 2017
Portable Point of Sale
99MerchantAccount.com stands out over its competition, stepping up to win Retail CIO Outlook Magazine’s prestigious Top Point of Sale Provider for 2017
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 30, 2017 -- Adapting to the changing landscape of retail and beyond is necessary for success. And, with the help of 99MerchantAccount.com, winner of this year’s Retail CIO Outlook Magazine's Top POS Provider, there’s no better enterprise solution for accepting and processing payments.
99MerchantAccount.com provides top notch wholesale merchant services, created with the millennial generation in mind. These individuals are set to become the largest consumer group by the next decade. And, will infuse $1.4 trillion into the economy by the year 2020. This very fact is why it’s so important for businesses to select the right type of pass-through processing. With 99MerchantAccount.com, this includes flat fee credit card processing, as well as cash discount pricing.
99MerchantAccount.com features state of the art terminals and Point of Sale solutions like Clover, Exatouch, DejaVoo, Pax, Verifone, and Ingenico.
The world of retail is rapidly changing. And, businesses need to prepare, equipping their organizations with the right tools. With the award winning products and services provided by 99MerchantAccount.com, it’s clear businesses can easily make a savvy and money-saving transition.
CIO Outlook Magazine recognizes the best of the best in the field of payment processing and like services. 99MerchantAccount.com is proud to obtain such respect and recognition from such a trusted name.
Small business owners have many choices and this is taken into consideration. What’s more the award selection process involves reader input, a select expert panel, comprised of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, analysts, and more. Therefore, this award truly identifies which company provides the best products and services, along with top quality customer care. Additionally, innovative strides also fact into the award recipient choice.
With such credentials and many positive customer reviews, 99MerchantAccount.com is the point of sale provide and payment processor that does deliver on a number of levels. It’s affordable, secure, and utilizes the best in technology.
Merchant services provider 99MerchantAccount.com processes credit card transactions throughout the United States, as well as Canada. 99MerchantAccount.com provides retailers with EMV terminals, point of sale terminals, mobile payment solutions, along with eCommerce gateway technology.
More information about obtaining this superior and advanced POS systems is available by phoning 800.209.2199 toll free or via email at info@99merchantaccount.com. Additional information is also available by visiting www.99MerchantAccount.com.
About 99merchantaccount.com
99MerchantAccount.com offers Wholesale Credit Card Processing and Cash Discount Pricing in every state. We have also expanded in Canada.
Valerie Whitt
99MerchantAccount.com
