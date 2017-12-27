Chester County Dentist Offers Dental Implants in West Chester

Chester County dentist offers affordable dental implants in West Chester.

Dental implants in West Chester help those with missing teeth get fuller, more confident smiles.

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES , December 27, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Chester dentist, Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS), is providing affordable missing tooth solutions to residents of Chester County.

Dental implants in West Chester cost only $2,000. With their seamless and natural appearance, dental implants have long be favored as one of the most successful solutions for missing teeth. Now, Chester County residents can find dental implants at a mere fraction of the price other dental offices in West Chester may charge.

“We include the abutment and crown in our price,” says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, dentist in West Chester. “They add a long-lasting, flawless finish.”

In addition to dental implants, patients with missing teeth can also find dentures in West Chester. ADS offers full, partial, and implant-retained dentures in Chester County, all at affordable prices.

To learn more about the missing tooth solutions ADS offers and to decide which treatment method may be best for you, request an appointment with the Chester County dentists at ADS today: http://www.westchester-implants.com/appointment.html.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

The History of ADS and West Chester Dental Implants