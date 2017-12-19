Affordable Braces Now Available for Lansdale, Hatfield, & Horsham

Affordable braces are available in the Lansdale, Hatfield, and Horsham area.

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES , December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Montgomery County orthodontist, Exeter Orthodontics, has made Invisalign® aligners and braces in Lansdale, Hatfield, and Horsham more affordable to both teens and adults. Whether patients want Invisalign aligners or braces, both can be found in Exeter Ortho’s new Lansdale location for only $3,995.

“We believe that a smile changes everything,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Lansdale. “So we’re making quality orthodontic care more affordable and accessible to families living in Montgomery County.”

There are several differences between Invisalign aligners and braces. They use different materials and have differing treatment lengths and compliance levels.The team at Exeter Orthodontics will walk patients through each treatment and help them decide which one is best for their health and smile.

To learn more about affordable braces and Invisalign aligners in Lansdale, Montgomery County residents can request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

