Proven Central Florida Leader Davia Moss Joins Next Horizon as VP of Operations & Client Services

New Clients and Service Expansion Spur Addition of Davia Moss to Leadership Team

SANFORD, FL, USA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Horizon Networking & Technology is proud to announce Davia Moss has joined the company as Vice President of Operations and Client Services. Moss, a Seminole County native, brings more than 20 years of professional experience to the new position.

As Vice President of Operations and Client Services, Moss will be responsible for expanding business, managing the project portfolio, and working closely with Next Horizon President and CIO Harry Ellis III on capacity building, client retention and satisfaction, and day-to-day management of the company.

Moss has held successful roles over the past several years in Seminole County's public sector. For the past six years, she led the growth of private support by 320 percent (from $1.4 million to $4.6 million) as Executive Director for the Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools (SCPS). Prior to SCPS, she was the Business Operations Manager for Seminole County government in Sanford, Fla. Her experience also includes ownership of a marketing agency where she consulted for numerous technology-oriented companies in Central Florida.

"With her public sector experience, long-standing business relationships and leadership capabilities, we know Davia will be a tremendous asset to Next Horizon,” said Ellis. “We’ve experienced rapid growth over the past few years and now is the right time to bring in a proven leader to help position Next Horizon for continued success.”

Moss is also excited about the opportunity, saying, “It's a perfect match. People often describe me as a ‘builder,’ so with the new clients and personnel coming on board, I feel it's an ideal time to join the progressive team at Next Horizon and help lead an even stronger organization.”

Moss possesses a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Executive Program at UCF's College of Health and Public Affairs and well as a MBA from Florida Metropolitan University. Davia is passionate about the vitality of the community; she gives back by serving on Community Agency Partnership Steering Committee for Heart of Florida United Way and Central Florida Homeless Coalition’s local Seminole Action Board. She has also been recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Club of Lake Mary.

“Central Florida is one of the fastest growing economies in the nation,” said Ellis. “With the addition of Davia as our Vice President of Operations and Client Services, we will be poised to take on even more new clients while maintaining excellent client service levels.”

About Next Horizon Networking & Technology:

Serving the Central Florida area for more than 25 years, Next Horizon makes sense of technology, digital marketing, custom development, and IT Managed Solutions. Next Horizon helps customers by focusing on reducing client costs, increasing productivity and decreasing downtime. Next Horizon's staff of certified IT technicians, staff programmers, web design developers and graphic designers offer complete technology solutions to businesses, from supporting client IT departments, developing custom software, to driving conversions from Internet visitors through strategic, creative and measurable internet marketing campaigns.

Next Horizon is led by President, Harry Ellis III, who was named one of Orlando Business Journal’s CEOs of the Year in 2017. In addition, Harry was named CIO of the Year in 2012, 2013 and 2015 also by the OBJ.

Next Horizon distinguishes itself by their “Values, Vision & Voice” business philosophy:

• VALUES – DELIVER: amazing service, TAKE OWNERSHIP: in everything, COMMIT: to continued improvement, BUILD: a positive team environment, MAKE SENSE: of the unknown, MAKE: it count.

• VISION – every relationship is created with the goal to grow sales, decrease downtime, and increase productivity by utilizing a combination of creativity and technology.

• VOICE – vision and values are accomplished through an “everything now, nothing later” work ethic 24/7.

For more information visit: www.nexhorizon.net or call 407-328-9228.