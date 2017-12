NAMMBA Conference to Tackle Diversity, Connect the Best and Brightest

National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America Logo

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some of the most influential movers and shakers in the mortgage space will converge in Atlanta next April for Connect 2018 , a three-day conference that focuses on enhancing diversity in the industry and forging connections among the innovative and talented. From app developers to startup founders, Connect 2018, hosted by the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) , will feature speakers with a wide range of experience and backgrounds. The event brings together industry heavyweights that represent some of the mortgage industry’s biggest employers and think tanks, including Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Redfin and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).Connect 2018 will be held Thursday-Sunday, April 12-15 at the Westin Buckhead Atlanta. Act now, and attendees can take advantage of a $195 early bird registration, which ends Dec. 31. Once the special is over, the standard rate of admission goes up to $295.Connect 2018 is an opportunity for mortgage bankers to boost their skills, expand their reach and broaden their network in an industry that’s growing increasingly diverse. Sessions will cover an array of topics, including the re-emergence of the wholesale broker and the issues affecting the mortgage industry. Experts and economists will lead classes that tackle burning questions, such as what are the best ways to develop talent and what’s the latest on rules and regulations affecting compliance and technology in the mortgage industry. An all-star panel will discuss conquering the builder market, and breakout classes will help attendees learn how to make the shift in their business that best positions them for success.“Our lineup of experts and speakers this year are world-class leaders in their fields and in the industry,” said Tony Thompson, NAMMBA’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder. “This conference is a worthy investment for anyone who cares about diversity in the workplace and wants to grow their network.”More than 800 are expected to attend Connect 2018.For more information, visit Connect2018.org, or for sponsorship and exhibitor information, contact Yolanda Smith at Yolanda.Smith@NAMMBA.org.