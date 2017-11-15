Thrombolytic Science Announces the Appointment of Michael Woehler, PhD, as Non-Executive Chairman
Former President, North American Holding Company of Amersham Pharmacia Biotech, joins company's board of directorsCAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrombolytic Science, LLC (TSI), a clinical stage vascular health and biotechnology company, announced the appointment of Michael Woehler, PhD, as Non-Executive Chairman. Dr. Woehler brings over 40 years of global pharmaceutical industry experience to TSI’s Board of Directors.
Earlier this year, TSI completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of TS01, a new-generation clot-dissolving therapy based on the natural, physiological thrombolytic system and aimed at the treatment of clot-induced diseases such as ischemic stroke and heart attacks. This first-in-man randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study demonstrated the overall safety and tolerability of TS01 in healthy adults.
“TS01 induces rapid clot dissolution with significantly smaller, safer doses than currently used.” said Victor Gurewich, MD, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of TSI “We welcome Dr. Woehler and his support of drug programs that could fundamentally alter the treatment paradigm for patients with ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction.”
"Dr. Woehler brings a wealth of senior leadership experiences" said Alexis C. Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of TSI. " and we look forward to his combined knowledge and contacts in the Life Science industry as we move TSI’s pioneering thrombolytic solutions through clinical development and pharmaceutical collaborations.”
Dr. Woehler’s prior leadership positions include President & CEO of CoreLab Partners, Inc., a worldwide leader in cardiac safety and imaging services; Executive Vice President of PAREXEL International Corporation, one of the largest contract life sciences and pharmaceutical outsourcing organizations, where he held several senior management positions; and President, North American Holding Company of Amersham Pharmacia Biotech. Dr. Woehler received a B.A. in Biology/Chemistry from Northwestern University and a Ph.D. in Microbiology/Immunology from Marquette University.
About TS01
TS01 is a proprietary new-generation, clot-dissolving therapy mimicking Nature’s safe and efficient thrombolytic system for the treatment of patients with thrombotic diseases. HisproUK, TS01’s main component, is a proprietary, rationally designed, single-site mutant of native prourokinase (proUK). HisproUK selectively targets occlusive clots that cause strokes and heart attacks.
About TSI
TSI is a privately-held vascular health and biotechnology company currently developing a new-generation, bio-inspired clot-dissolving therapy. TSI intends to develop treatments for ischemic stroke, heart attacks and other clot-induced diseases. TSI’s technology is based upon pioneering earlier work on proUK by the Vascular Research Laboratory.
