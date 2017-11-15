Spend the Holiday Season in Bend Oregon's Old Mill District
Holiday traditions are back in the Bend, Oregon shopping district in the heart of Central OregonBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday traditions that locals and visitors have come to love are back at the Old Mill District starting the day after Thanksgiving, when Santa arrives with flair – by AirLink helicopter at the Les Schwab Amphitheater. Other events during the season include visits with jolly old St. Nick, horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers and more. SantaLand, again located at 320 Powerhouse Drive next to OrangeTheory Fitness and Athleta, opens on Friday November 24 after Santa’s touchdown around 10:15am.
SantaLand: Local “Celebrities” Become Father Christmas
In the magical place called SantaLand, children can capture Santa’s ear with their hearts’ desires while our photographer captures the moment on film. Local celebrities – such as local, county and state officials and personalities - will take turns posing as Jolly Old St. Nick, so parents are invited to secretly guess who’s behind the disguise. Santa will be in SantaLand from 11am-5pm on the following dates:
• Friday-Sunday, November 24-26
• Friday- Sunday, December 1-3
• Friday-Sunday, December 8-10
• Friday-Sunday, December 15-17
• Daily, December 20-23
Carriage Rides
Enjoy complimentary carriage rides with Cowboy Carriage, brought to you by the Old Mill District. They will pick up and drop off during the hours of 1-4 p.m. between Francesca’s and Ben & Jerry’s on the select dates (weather permitting) between November 25 and December 30. Check the Old Mill District website for details. Donations and tips will benefit KIDS Center, a local non-profit that helps prevent child abuse.
Tree of Joy: Giving Back to Someone in Need
This year’s tree inside SantaLand will be open from Friday-Sunday between November 24-December 17 between 11am – 5pm for name selection and gift drop-off. Gifts must be unwrapped or in gift bags and must arrive before 5pm on December 17. The Hilton Garden Inn in the Old Mill District will also take gifts 24/7 through the deadline.
Carolers: Music of the Season
Enjoy roving musical performances by local groups such as the Youth Choir of Central Oregon, Mountain View High School Adante Jazz Choir, High Desert Middle School Jazz Choir, Summit High School Choir, Sisters High School Jazz Choir, Bend Senior High School Choir, Trinity Lutheran High School Chamber Choir, High Desert Men’s Barbershop, Mastersingers and the Victorian Carolers. Check the Old Mill District website for a schedule of performances.
Chanukah Celebration
on the first day of Chanukah Tuesday, December 12 at 4:30 p.m., the Old Mill District will host a Menorah Lighting in Center Plaza by the footbridge. Children’s Chanukah Choir, an Aerial show, hot drinks and potato latkes. Everyone welcome.
Annual Christmas Paddle
Get some lights and holiday decorations on that kayak and join your community Friday, December 15 for the Annual Christmas Lights Kayak. Paddlers should meet at Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe to finish up their decorating endeavors at 3 p.m. and the crowd will depart from the dock at 4pm to paddle upstream up to the Flag Bridge. On the way back down, the crew will assemble in formation and give some photo opportunities for the decorated boats. Spectators should plan on seeing the decorated boats from approximately 4:15-6pm.
About the Old Mill District
One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed two of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District –the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.oldmilldistrict.com
