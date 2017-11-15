OnBoat is making waves overseas
OnBoat.com, the Los Angeles based boat sharing online platform, is expanding its service coverage to overseas destinations, with Australia as the first stop.
"Our secret of success is an extremely simple booking process, straightforward costs, and absolutely no hidden fees. Our goal is to make yacht charter booking easier than a hotel room booking". Marc Andelman, co-founder of the company, stated “We welcome Australia’s finest boats to come to join our boating community. We aim to make boat ownership more affordable by offering private boats for hire. In many case, boat sharing generates significant income. Some owners have earned more money renting their boat than their full-time job.
According to Kevin, also a co-founder in the company: “In order to guarantee a smooth yacht charter experience, we carefully curate reliable local service providers, and interview each of the boats, to ensure a charter yacht fleet that offers great value to our customers. Based upon our experience and data, we can also advise boat owners on competitive pricing” OnBoat’s Australia offerings include boats for every style and taste, starting from a 4 hour all -inclusive sailboat charter package for less than USD 400, to a brand new 122 footer luxury mega yacht for high end events, exemplified by Onboat’s Sydney page: http://onboat.co/sydney-boat-hire/. Other Australia destinations including Brisbane, and Australia’s Sunshine, and Gold coast, are available on, http://onboat.co/brisbane-boat-hire/ .
Marc also said Onboat is introducing its operation to other worldwide destinations.A Mediterranean boat fleet, starting in Barcelona and the Balearic Islands including Mallorca and Ibiza is slated to be in service by end of the year 2017.
