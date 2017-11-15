Arecont Vision® Renews SMC as Manufacturer’s Representatives for the Great Lakes and Upper Mid-West Region
Arecont Vision's manufacturer representative team grows with return of Security Marketing Consultants for the Great Lakes and Upper Mid-West USA.
“It’s exciting to have SMC return to Arecont Vision for the benefit of the company and our customers,” said Kyle Parker, Vice President, Americas, Arecont Vision. “Keith and his team are expert and fully knowledgeable with Arecont Vision products, and will be quickly up to speed on our newest models, features, and technologies.”
“We’re very happy to once again represent Arecont Vision megapixel cameras across the Upper Mid-Western United States,” said Keith Pope, President, Security Marketing Consultants. “We have many Arecont Vision customers across the region that will be equally pleased with the news of our renewed partnership, and we are looking forward to bringing these great cameras to new opportunities and projects.”
SMC and the other members of the Arecont Vision Manufacturer’s Representative Partner program are key to bringing the industry’s best, cyber-secure megapixel cameras to more customers across their regions. They extend the reach of Arecont Vision in providing expert pre-sales assistance, interfacing with and educating customers, system integrators, and distributors on available products and solutions for their video surveillance requirements. Program members stay current with video surveillance and security industry technology and products via Arecont Vision University and other company and external sources.
