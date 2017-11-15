Long Island Used Cars Expands Print Component to Brooklyn and Queens Counties; Introduces Own Newspaper Racks
Print edition of vehicle shopping service now distributed to over 220 locations throughout Nassau, Suffolk, Brooklyn and Queens
Long Island Used Cars, (https://www.liusedcars.com) a vehicle shopping service, is the only one of its kind; specifically serving the physical region of Long Island, New York. Participating dealers showcase used cars for sale while local shoppers find vehicles without worry of traveling off of Long Island.
The new distribution routes include 220+ locations throughout Long Island (108 within Nassau and Suffolk), (32 within Brooklyn) and (80 within Queens). As an innovative approach, the company uses sister sites to cater to particular areas such as in Queens with https://www.queensusedcars.com and within Brooklyn with https://www.brooklynusedcars.com
“We began in April of this year with just 40 pages and have increased the book by 50% with our November issue containing 60 deal packed pages. Keep in mind that not all participating dealers are in the print product; only those who opt to receive both services. The magazine reflects just a small sampling of what is found online, but it is fantastic advertising vehicle for the program itself and it works for our dealers as we’re tracking phone calls” said Publisher John Colascione.
“We have already gone through some of our own growing pains with the print edition, as it is our first ever print product at Long Island Media Inc., parent company of the cars program, but we’re learning very quickly; switching distributors, switching paper quality and introducing our own newspaper racks, with much success.” Colascione added.
About Long Island Used Cars
Long Island Used Cars, DBA, Long Island Media Inc., is a separate business and division of a corporation registered in State of New York. Long Island Used Cars was born in 2012 and is an Accredited Member of the Better Business Bureau and Member of National Independent Automobile Dealers Association. The division focuses primarily on advertising used vehicles for sale in the Long Island region, yet it does not sell used cars; it advertises used cars for sale by dealers.
For more information please visit https://www.liusedcars.com
John Colascione
Long Island Media Inc.,
631-406-4410
