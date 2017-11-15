Global Fiber Optic Circulators Market is Expected to Reach $264.4 million in 2017, Finds New Market Research Report
The fastest annual growth of the worldwide consumption value of fiber optic circulators will be in the Private Network application with expanding Data Centers (increasing at a factor of 3x); however, the Telecommunications application is set to maintain its dominant market share lead throughout the forecast period, with the Cable TV optical fiber structure maintaining the position of second-place. Specialty applications (R&D laboratory, medical, sensors, test equipment, oil/gas, other) currently have a 5.3% relative market share.
The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is the current leader, in terms of relative market share, with the consumption value of fiber optic circulators expected to reach $132.3 million in 2017, driven by Telecommunications application and followed by the Cable TV and the Specialty applications.
According to report, 3-Port fiber optic circulators hold an 84 percent relative market share of the global consumption estimated value in 2017.
This report by ElectroniCast Consultants provides a detailed fiber optic circulator market analysis/review and forecast for each year, 2017-2027. The forecast is presented in terms of Quantity (number of units), Average Selling Prices (ASPs) per unit and Consumption Values. The forecast data for the following regions, plus a Global summary:
•America (South, Central and North America)
•EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)
•APAC (Asia Pacific)
The forecasts are presented in the following application segments:
•Telecommunications
•Private Data Networks
•Cable TV
•Military/ Aerospace
•Specialty Applications (Intra-enclosure, laboratory/instrumentation, industrial, sensors, lasers, biomedical, test/measurements, oil/gas, other)
The fiber optic circulator market is presented by the following port-count configurations:
•3 - Ports
•4 - Ports
•More than 4 - Ports (> 4 - Ports)
