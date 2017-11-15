There were 550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,953 in the last 365 days.

Global Fiber Optic Circulators Market is Expected to Reach $264.4 million in 2017, Finds New Market Research Report

Market Research Reports Inc.

Fiber Optic Circulators Market Forecast (2017-2027)Report is now available from MarketResearchReports.com

Rapidly increasing bandwidth requirements, plus the need for additional monitoring and testing of the optical fiber networks will drive the steady consumption of fiber optic circulators.”
— ECC
LEWES, DELAWARE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study report, the worldwide use of fiber optic circulators is expected to reach $264.4 million this year (2017). The fiber optic circulator market is quantified by the following port-count configurations: 3-Ports, 4-Ports, and more than 4-Ports (> 4 - Ports). The 3-Port fiber optic circulator component category has 84% share of the market in 2017.

The fastest annual growth of the worldwide consumption value of fiber optic circulators will be in the Private Network application with expanding Data Centers (increasing at a factor of 3x); however, the Telecommunications application is set to maintain its dominant market share lead throughout the forecast period, with the Cable TV optical fiber structure maintaining the position of second-place. Specialty applications (R&D laboratory, medical, sensors, test equipment, oil/gas, other) currently have a 5.3% relative market share.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is the current leader, in terms of relative market share, with the consumption value of fiber optic circulators expected to reach $132.3 million in 2017, driven by Telecommunications application and followed by the Cable TV and the Specialty applications.

According to report, 3-Port fiber optic circulators hold an 84 percent relative market share of the global consumption estimated value in 2017.

This report by ElectroniCast Consultants provides a detailed fiber optic circulator market analysis/review and forecast for each year, 2017-2027. The forecast is presented in terms of Quantity (number of units), Average Selling Prices (ASPs) per unit and Consumption Values. The forecast data for the following regions, plus a Global summary:

•America (South, Central and North America)
•EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)
•APAC (Asia Pacific)

The forecasts are presented in the following application segments:

•Telecommunications
•Private Data Networks
•Cable TV
•Military/ Aerospace
•Specialty Applications (Intra-enclosure, laboratory/instrumentation, industrial, sensors, lasers, biomedical, test/measurements, oil/gas, other)

The fiber optic circulator market is presented by the following port-count configurations:

•3 - Ports
•4 - Ports
•More than 4 - Ports (> 4 - Ports)

