KAJ Brothers Release Chester Bennington Tribute on YouTube with Linkin Park Medley
The boy band sensation honors the memory of a legend with the reflective video
“Chester Bennington is truly an icon and his music has been with us in some memorable moments in our lives,” singer Austin Craichy said. “His talent transcends the rock genre, and definitely helped shape and inspire us as artists.”
The video was shot by Kyle Saylors at TSM studios in Orlando and features Austin and his brother Kyle and Johnny Atys seated in front of microphones on a dimly lit stage. It’s tastefully done with minimal effects so the musical tribute stands alone.
“His passing hurt us deeply and we wanted to show our respects and commemorate his life in our own way with this tribute,” Austin added. “Chester’s music lives on and his influence will continue to be felt by future generations.”
The video can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tv5xvtHli8&feature=youtu.be
In addition to being the lead singer of Linkin Park, Bennington was a songwriter, actor and also served as the frontman for Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots. He died in July at the age of 41.
The KAJ Brothers are a unique trio of pop, rock and R&B performers featuring masterful harmonies and exciting musicality. While best known for a pop/funk sound from their recently released Chivalry album, the popular boy band has the talent to perform a variety of musical styles.
More about the KAJ Brothers:
The multi-talented, Orlando-based KAJ Brothers consists of Kyle Craichy on vocals, dance, piano and guitar; sibling Austin Craichy on vocals, dance, piano, guitar and drums; and vocalist and dance champion Johnny Atys, from Paris, France. Kyle and Austin were born in Tampa and learned to sing and play the piano from their mother, Monica, who was crowned Miss Florida in 1985 and won the talent award for her classical piano performance of Rachmaninoff at the Miss America Pageant. Kyle is also the best-selling author or Face It: Winning the War on Acne and the founder and CEO of AcneLXR. The KAJ Brothers regularly work with Orlando's renowned producer/vocal coach Gerry Williams who helped craft the boy band sound for N'Sync and The Backstreet Boys. They have also worked with Jeff Villanueva, whose client list reads like a Who’s Who of top pop artists, including Usher, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and Beyonce. More information can be found at: http://www.kajbrothers.com; https://www.facebook.com/kajbrothers
