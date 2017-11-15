SAGICO’s Line of Expandable Spinal Implants on Display at Euro Spine 2017
Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Co
It is through these innovations that such products as the SAGICO IBF System expandable interbody fusion devices, Aria Lumbar and Arion Cervical, were so well received during the Dublin, Ireland exhibition. Surgeons and distributors who visited EuroSpine were able to view in person SAGICO’s Arion and Aria products. The Aria Lumbar and Arion Cervical, with several thousand implants successfully performed in various parts of the world, are now available to surgeons in the USA as SAGICO received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year.
The proven and unique technology in the Aria Lumbar and Arion Cervical, with unique first-to-market features, are expandable interbody systems comprised of PEEK and titanium biomaterials. The Arion Cervical incorporates SAGICO’s proprietary TriFix™ technology. The TriFix™ technology in the Arion Cervical is a novel engineering design that features internal fixation with three distinct points of attached stabilization, and will offer increased options for cervical spinal fusion.
The unique construction of Aria Lumbar offers surgeons a superior option for spinal fusion surgery without many of the challenges associated the surgical procedure. The controlled incremental expansion is designed to allow surgeons the ability to restore disc height and optimize the implant specifically for each patient. Aria Lumbar offers surgeons a unique cutting edge implant design with multiple height and lordotic options, that will offer surgeons surgical solutions to help achieve spinal balance in patients.
EuroSpine was founded in 1998 in Austria and is now the largest spine society in Europe, having tripled in size since 2010. EuroSpine today has merged with 24 national European societies through the vast EUSSAB network with over 6,800 members. The broad appeal and success is a testament to their strength as an organization on an international level, with an important impact on clinical care, education, research, communication and knowledge transfer. The annual EuroSpine meeting attracts several thousand participants from nearly 100 countries who want to learn about improving spine care for patients through the latest advances in research and clinical findings, and who enjoy networking with the best and the brightest in spine research and care.
MORE ABOUT SAGICO: Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant Co, (SAGICO) and its principals have many years of spinal industry development, manufacturing and distribution success spanning multiple continents in more than 60 countries. SAGICO and its affiliates are privately held companies with global partners and shareholders and an aggressive pipeline that includes: novel artificial disk implants (TDR), Porous Titanium interbody technology, Expandable VBR options and unique Pedicle Screw Systems optimized for Complex & Pediatric surgery are just a few of the product lines SAGICO offers. SAGICO’s USA corporate based operations, are located in Tampa, Florida.
DISCLOSURE: We at SAGICO are confident in our products and so should our professional surgeons. A surgeon must always rely on his or her own clinical judgment when deciding whether to use a particular medical appliance that may be applicable for a specific patient and adhere to the package insert, product label and/or instructions for use before using any SAGICO product. SAGICO does not diagnose nor does SAGICO offer medical advice on medical conditions and SAGICO requires that all surgeons be trained in the use of any particular product before using it in surgery. The information presented is intended to demonstrate the depth and future of all of SAGICO’s product lines. Some products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets. Please contact SAGICO prior to any medical procedures to learn more.
