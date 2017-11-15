Global Neurosurgical Robotics Market 2016-2025: Latest Trends and Analysis
Robotic neurosurgery is a fast-growing technology owing to several advantages over the traditional neurology surgery such as better outcomes, increased accuracy, sooner recovery, shorter hospital stay, among others. Minimally invasive robotic neurosurgery or robotic neurological minimally invasive surgery (RNMIS) represents a preferred option for the medical centers, surgeons and patients.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Fiver Forces
Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Companies Covered
Brainlab AG
DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
Mazor Robotics Ltd.
Medtronic Inc.
Renishaw plc
Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT)
Siemens Healthineers
Simbionix USA Corp.
SONOWAND AS
Stryker Corp. / MAKO
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. / Medtech
Report Segmentation
The report also quantifies global neurosurgery robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product and service, equipment and region.
Based on product and service, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.
Robotic Systems
Instruments and Accessories
System Services
Based on equipment type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.
Robot Machines
Navigation Systems
Planners and Simulators
Other Equipment
Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Other Countries)
