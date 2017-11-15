SMi’s Defence Logistics (CEE) – NEW Speakers & Updates
SMi are delighted to welcome Lieutenant General Pavel Macko, 1st Deputy Chief of Staff, of the Slovakian Armed Forces, who will be speaking at Defence Logistics (CEE) this March 2018.
Lt. Gen. Macko has extensive experience in logistics operations including holding the position of Chief of Operations Division at HQ ISAF, Afghanistan, and of Commander of the NATO Joint Forces Training Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland, before taking up his current position. He will be presenting 'An Update on Slovakia’s Modernised Supply Chain and Support System.'
Below is a summary of the presentation, being held on Day 1 at 14:00.
Communications and C2 Optimisation of Logistics Strategy
Modernising truck and helicopter logistics capacity to enhance flexibility within the Armed Forces, to maintain equipment operability and full capability in national operations. This will be presented through the case study of the Bell 429 light utility helicopters, imported from the US to boost Slovakian national support systems. Moreover, working closely with allies will ensure Slovakian logistics battalions remain up to standard. This will consist of using international exercises to sustain battalion readiness and interoperability. Looking at this from a strategic perspective, the Slovakian Armed Forces are introducing tactical changes to Command and Control (C2) in order to consolidate future supply and support operations.
View the full agenda online for more info.
PLUS...Don't Miss The Pre-Conference Workshop
Gain a feel of the highly anticipated two-day conference by attending the half-day pre-conference workshop, hosted by Oliver Werka, NATO Fuel Monitoring System Program Manager, and Brian McMurry, Senior Project Manager and Fuel Technical Officer, both from NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). The workshop will discuss Defence Fuel Logistics & Management, which will provide an overview of NATO fuel operations with an emphasis on fuel support provided by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Operational support of fuel in base operations and in a theatre of war will be discussed, including successes and lessons learned. A high level of emphasis will be placed on the use of technology. 5th March 2018 | 13:00 - 17:30.
Network With The World's Leading Military Logistics Personnel
This exclusive event invites not only Logistics Directors, Supply Chain Managers, Movement Controllers and Researchers but also those leading the industry to showcase their solutions to the defence and military communities.With leading regional military logistician speakers from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Austria, and Slovenia, this will be the most senior and focused logistics meeting in the region.
For those looking to attend there is currently a £400 early-bird saving, ending November 30th
Further information is available at: www.defence-logistics.eu/einpr
SMi presents the 3rd Annual Conference:
Defence Logistics
Date: 6th – 7th March 2018
Location: Hotel Angelo, Prague, Czech Republic
Website: www.defence-logistics.eu/einpr
Proudly Sponsored by: HIAB Limited | World Fuel Services
