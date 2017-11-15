Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Military and Defense Market 2017-2025: Latest Trends and Analysis
The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.
Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), sometimes known as underwater drones, are any vehicles that are able to operate underwater without a human occupant. These vehicles may be divided into two categories, remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), which are controlled by a remote human operator, and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), which operate independently of direct human input.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Fiver Forces
Report Highlights
The research report “Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Military and Defense Market” includes:
•Covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend.
•With 34 tables and 68 figures, this 148-page report Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) for Military and Defense: Global Market 2017-2025 by Vehicle Type, System Component, Propulsion System and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the military and defense UUVs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Companies Covered
Atlas Elektronik Gmbh
Boston Engineering
ECA Group
General Dynamics Mission Systems
International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Oceanserver Technology, Inc.
SAAB SEAEYE LTD.
Schilling Robotics, LLC
Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)
Teledyne Gavia EHF.
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Report Segmentation
The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global UUVs market for military, security and defense in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of vehicle type, sub-system, propulsion system and region.
Based on vehicle type, the global military and defense UUV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025.
ROVs
AUVs
Based on system component, the global military and defense UUV market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.
Hardware System (further split into Imaging System, Sensors and Automation Systems, Steering and Positioning, Navigation System, Energy and Propulsion, others)
Software System
Operation and Service
Based on propulsion system, the global military and defense UUV market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025.
Electric System
Mechanical System
Hybrid System
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America
Africa
Middle East
