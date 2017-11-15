Coherent Market Insights

Global Lipid Nutrition Market to Surpass US$ 13.31 Billion by 2025, Buoyed by Increasing Demand from Food & Beverages Industry

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lipid nutrition market was valued at US$ 6.21 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 13.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period from 2017-2025 according to a Global Lipid Nutrition Market, by Product Type (Omega 3, Medium Chain Triglyceride, Omega 6, Long Chain Triglyceride, Omega 9, and Others), by Product Form (Liquid and Solid), by Source (Plant Extracts and Marine Sources), and by End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food Ingredients, and Others ) published by Coherent Market Insights. Growing demand for lipids from the food & beverages industry, changing dietary habits of the consumers & rising inclination towards healthy food items, increasing integration of technologically advanced processes in the manufacturing of lipid nutrition products such as microencapsulation are some of the major factors fueling the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness about the benefits associated with the consumption of lipid infused products coupled with rapid adoption of the lipids in curing cardiovascular diseases and obesity are some of the key factors propelling growth of the lipid nutrition market.

Request Sample copy of report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1027

However, rising prices for fish oils, wide availability of substitutes such as phytosterols, and low penetration of lipid infused products in the emerging economies are some of the major factors restraining growth of the lipid nutrition market.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Lipid Nutrition Market:

Among product types, omega 3 and omega 6 segment together accounted for the largest market share of over 55% in 2016. Increasing use of Omega-3 and Omega 6 ingredients in medicated and non-medicated nutritional supplements, which offer a number of benefits to athletes and recreational users such as superior speed, reflex, endurance, and overall enhancement of performance, is expected to fuel growth of these segments in the near future.

Among sources, plant extracts are projected to be the fastest growing segment in 2016, owing to increasing use of plant based lipids in processed food products. Plant lipids are more unsaturated than animal lipids and form more flavor during roasting or frying.

Key Takeaways of the Market:

According to Coherent Market Insights, Asia Pacific held a dominant position in the global lipid nutrition market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing trade activities fuelled by bulk availability of raw material is a key factor driving growth of the lipid nutrition market in the region. In 2017, China exported around 44,000 million metric tons of frozen mackerel, which is rich in omega 3 and other lipids.

Asia Pacific is also projected as the fastest growing region in the global lipid nutrition market, witnessing a CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of lipid infused supplements for curing malnutrition and chronic diseases are major factors augmenting growth of the lipid nutrition market in the region. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in Indonesia, around 29% of deaths are caused by maternal & perinatal and nutritional deficiencies. Moreover, chronic diseases accounted for 61% deaths at all age groups in Indonesia.

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/lipid-nutrition-market-1027

Browse 180 market data tables* and 90 figures* on "Lipid Nutrition Market” - Global forecast to 2025.

Key players are investing to develop new technologies to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in 2016, Cargill Inc. with BASF S.E. developed an omega-3 canola that may give aquaculture farmers a more sustainable way to raise fish with EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids.

View Related Reports:

1)Sports Nutrition Market

2)Dairy Nutrition Market

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com