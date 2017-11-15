Network Outsourcing 2017 Industry Overview, Market Opportunities and Outlook

Network Outsourcing market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% over the period 2014 to 2022

The Global Network Outsourcing market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% over the period 2014 to 2022. The factors that are influencing the market growth include improved company focus, access to world-class capabilities by outsourcing providers, obtaining resources that are not available internally, and reduced costs. Whereas uncertainty in costs and opportunism by external vendors are some of the key restraining factors in the global market.

IT industry is the largest benefiter of the outsourcing trend having leveraged outsourcing as the way to augment capabilities and skills, and reduce costs. Emerging economies such as India and China are the leading markets for the network outsourcing as these are the most inhabited countries with the availability of skilled man power and their willingness to work on lower wages.

Network Outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of type of components, technology, service, application and geography. On the basis of type of components, the market is segregated into IP/VPN, IP telephony, LAN/WLAN network, ethernet links and video conferencing. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into wireless network technologies, web services, VPN topologies, unified messaging, open specification servers, modular component style architecture, java, interconnection, instant messaging, graphics, digital loop carrier (DLC) network nodes, cross layer traffic engineering, business center technology, bandwidth management and autonomic computing attributes.

The market is segmented on the basis of service into network design services, network implementation services, network monitoring services and support and maintenance services. By application the market is segregated into transport and logistics, telecom and it, retail, public sector, media, manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, energy & resources and others. Global network outsourcing market by geography is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and rest of the world.

The key players in the Network Outsourcing market include

Amazon, At&T, Accenture, IBM Global services, Nokia Siemens Networks, Ericsson, Csc, Huawei, Cisco and Colt Group.

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

