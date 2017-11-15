Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Industry 2017 Overview, Market Opportunities and Outlook

Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

The Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage market is valued at $6.5 billion in 2014 with CAGR of -34.2% is expected to reach $0.23 billion by 2022. Global emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) have been increasing annually over the past decade. The increase in CO2 level impacts the climate, ocean, and landscapes. The CCS involves the capture of CO2 from power stations and Industries. The capture of CO2 can be done by post-combustion, pre-combustion and oxy fuel combustion. Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) has started to convert the waste CO2 emissions into valuable fuels and chemicals. The Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage is expected to have the excellent growth due to increase in global demand.

Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage market is mainly segmented by CO2 Capture Technologies, by Size, by Co2 Reuse Applications, by Source and by Geography. Based on CO2 Capture Technologies, market is segmented into Post-Combustion Capture, Pre-Combustion Capture, Inherent Separation, Oxyfuel Combustion. Based on Co2 Reuse Applications, market is segregated into Without Conversion, Energy Sector, Secondary Construction Materials and Feedstock for Chemicals & Polymers. Based on Source, market is further classified into Industrial Processes and Power Generation. By geography, Utilization & Storage market is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The key players in the market include

Carbon Cycle Ltd., E3tec Service Llc., Enn Group Co. Ltd., Lanzatech Inc., Skyonic Corp., Novomer Inc., Oakbio Inc., Basf E, Mbd Energy Ltd.

